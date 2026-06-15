Air University creates new pathway for research collaboration

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Air University has established a new research engagement channel designed to connect government agencies, military organizations, academic institutions and industry partners with the university's research, education and analytical capabilities.



The initiative provides a single point of entry for organizations seeking collaboration on topics related to national security, force development, leadership development and military effectiveness. Through the new channel, external partners can submit research interests, explore educational exchanges and connect with Air University's schools, centers, institutes and subject matter experts.



As America's Airpower University, Air University develops leaders, advances professional military education and conducts research supporting the Department of the Air Force and the joint force. The new engagement channel streamlines access to those capabilities and creates additional opportunities for collaboration across the defense, academic and research communities.



"Air University is the Department of the Air Force's premier intellectual and research enterprise," said Dr. Yolanda Williams, Air University provost and chief academic officer. "We span professional military education, graduate-level study, wargaming and analysis — and when the joint force needs research-backed answers to hard operational problems, this is where that capability lives. This research channel makes that partnership direct, accessible and actionable."



Organizations can use the channel to initiate discussions on research partnerships, academic collaboration, faculty engagement, wargaming support and other areas of mutual interest. All unclassified submissions are reviewed and routed to the appropriate Air University schools, programs and research organizations for consideration and coordinated through the Air University Office of Research.



The effort reflects Air University's commitment to strengthening connections between military practitioners, researchers and educators as the Department of the Air Force confronts increasingly complex security challenges.



"The joint force needs an intellectual partner that can move at the speed of modern warfare," Williams said. "Air University is that partner. Submit your problem — we go to work."



Organizations with sensitive or classified research requirements are encouraged to contact the Air University Office of Research directly to discuss the appropriate engagement pathway.



Organizations interested in collaboration opportunities may contact Air University through[au.au.research@us.af.mil](mailto:au.au.research@us.af.mil).



As America's Airpower University, Air University connects the intellectual depth of professional military education and advanced research directly to the challenges facing today's joint force. That's the mission — and that's what this is built to do.

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