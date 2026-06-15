Program LAV Conducts Change of Charter

Photo By Helena Yared | Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, Portfolio Acquisition Executive Marine Corps, officiated the Program Manager Light Armored Vehicles (PM LAV) Change of Charter ceremony Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the Detroit Arsenal, Warren, Mich. Outgoing PM Col. Christopher Stephenson served as LAV PM since September 2025. The incoming PM Col. Douglas Peterson most recently served as the Director of Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office, Quantico, Va. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Helena Yared | Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, Portfolio Acquisition Executive Marine Corps, officiated the...... read more read more

Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, Portfolio Acquisition Executive Marine Corps, commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration, relieved Col. Christopher Stephenson, Program Manager for Light Armored Vehicles (PM LAV), of command at the US Army Detroit Arsenal on June 10, 2026. Col. Douglas Peterson assumed his position as PM LAV during the ceremony.

The event marked the transition of leadership for the program manager responsible for acquisitions and sustainment of light armored vehicles in support of the United States Marine Corps.

Austin praised the accomplishments of PM LAV under Stephenson’s leadership. Austin highlighted the organization’s role in spearheading advanced capabilities essential to address critical reconnaissance gaps in direct support of the Mobile Reconnaissance Battalion (MRB) mission.

“Under his leadership, the program office successfully awarded two pre-production Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicles (ARV) agreements valued at $900 million,” Austin said. “The strategic acquisition approach used by PM LAV under Stephenson’s guidance ensured Marine operators and maintainers possessed the necessary tools for organic lifecycle management, safeguarding long-term fleet readiness and ensuring the delivery of capabilities essential to the fleet.”

Stephenson took command of PM LAV in September 2025, and he departs to assume the commanding officer role at Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA).

Stephenson welcomed Peterson, citing his deep operational roots within the Light Armored Reconnaissance community, combined with his proven acquisition leadership piloting major Marine Corps modernization efforts like the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program.

Peterson arrives at PM LAV after serving most recently as the Director of Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office, Quantico, Va. Peterson praised Stephenson’s leadership and service to PAE’s mission and expressed confidence in his continued contributions as he assumes his new role as program manager of PM LAV.

During his outgoing remarks, Stephenson thanked the Marines, leaders, and families across the program for their commitment and sacrifice.

“None of what we've accomplished would have been possible without the tireless dedication of this team,” Stephenson said. “Your diligence in navigating the complexities of acquisition translates directly to combat readiness on the front lines. Thank you for everything you do.