Miracle at the Station

On April 27, a standard shift change at the Naval Support Activity (NSA) fire station in Cutler, Maine, quickly turned into a life-or-death situation, ultimately resulting in the successful revival of a man who had gone into cardiac arrest.

The morning routine was abruptly interrupted when a frantic woman pulled her vehicle directly up to the fire station, pleading for help for her ailing husband. As firefighters approached the vehicle to assess the situation, they quickly realized the extreme gravity of the emergency — the man's heart had stopped.

Springing into action, the team immediately removed the patient from the vehicle and initiated Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). The member in charge requested Machias Ambulance while the firefighters established what is known as pit crew CPR, a highly choreographed, rapid-response method of resuscitation designed to maximize efficiency and minimize fatigue.

The life-saving effort was unexpectedly bolstered when an off-duty NSA Cutler firefighter, who happened to be driving by at that exact moment, stopped his vehicle and seamlessly entered the rotation for chest compressions. The fire department deployed its Automated External Defibrillator (AED), analyzed the patient's condition, and administered an initial shock. The intervention briefly worked, and the man's pulse returned. However, the victory was short-lived; the pulse was lost again, forcing the crew to restart CPR and deliver a second shock from the AED. When Machias Ambulance arrived, the two emergency response teams merged their efforts. Following a prolonged period of CPR during which the situation appeared increasingly bleak, a turning point occurred when the patient's heart restarted and maintained a steady, beating rhythm.

Though his heart was beating, the patient remained unconscious and in critical condition. He was immediately loaded into the ambulance for transport. Demonstrating their ongoing commitment to the patient's survival, a Cutler firefighter rode along in the ambulance to continue life-saving measures alongside the Machias paramedic. The patient maintained his heartbeat throughout the transport and was successfully transferred to the emergency room team upon arrival.

This dramatic incident highlights the importance of rigorous CPR and AED training. The absolute dedication of the personnel at NSA Cutler demonstrates the outstanding capabilities that Navy Fire brings not only to military installations, but to the broader public they serve.

In recognition of their exceptional teamwork and decisive actions, the five firefighters involved in the rescue will be honored with a Life Saving Award at a future date by Christopher Gouette, NSA Maine fire chief.

NSA Maine fosters a safe, sustainable and resilient environment for our Sailors, civilian workforce and their families. Through excellence in logistics, infrastructure management and community partnership, NSA Maine will embody the Foundry for those who defend our nation. NSA Maine maintains the highest standards of integrity and innovation, securing the tactical advantage for the Navy's missions across the North Atlantic and beyond.

Op-Ed by Christopher Gouette, NSA Maine fire chief