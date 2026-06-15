Photo By Maria Christina Yager | The Fort Leavenworth Armed Forces Wellness Center will temporarily close June 19 as...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | The Fort Leavenworth Armed Forces Wellness Center will temporarily close June 19 as the team relocates to a new location. The AFWC is scheduled to reopen inside Munson Army Health Center June 29. Relocating the AFWC within the Munson footprint will help further integrate health and wellness services with patient care teams, making it easier for service members, families, and other beneficiaries to access wellness resources that support healthier lifestyles, readiness, and long-term well-being. The AFWC offers evidence-based health and wellness services including metabolic testing, body composition analysis, fitness assessments, stress management education, healthy sleep support, tobacco cessation assistance, and individualized health coaching designed to help participants build sustainable habits and reach personal wellness goals. Services are available to active-duty service members, military retirees, family members ages 18 and older and Department of Defense civilians. We appreciate the community’s patience during the move and look forward to welcoming everyone back soon as we continue helping our Fort Leavenworth community achieve their health and wellness goals. see less | View Image Page

Fort Leavenworth AFWC relocation supports greater access to preventive health services Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Fort Leavenworth Armed Forces Wellness Center will temporarily close June 19 as the program relocates to a new location on post within Munson Army Health Center. The center is scheduled to reopen June 29.



Officials say the move is designed to better integrate wellness services with patient care operations and improve collaboration between healthcare providers and wellness professionals supporting the Fort Leavenworth community.



“The relocation allows us to better connect health promotion and preventive services with the care patients are already receiving throughout the health center,” said U.S. Army Capt. Lorrie Santoy, physical therapist and Armed Forces Wellness Center officer in charge. “Our goal is to make wellness resources more accessible and continue empowering individuals with the tools and education needed to improve their long-term health.”



The Armed Forces Wellness Center provides evidence-based programs focused on improving overall health, fitness and readiness. Services are available to active-duty service members, military retirees, Department of Defense civilians and family members ages 18 and older.



Among the center’s services are metabolic assessments, body composition analysis using the Bod Pod system, cardiovascular fitness testing, stress management education, healthy sleep coaching, tobacco cessation support and individualized exercise prescriptions tailored to each participant’s personal goals and current fitness level.



Santoy said the AFWC’s personalized approach helps participants better understand how their bodies respond to exercise, nutrition and lifestyle habits.



“We are able to provide scientific data and individualized coaching that can help participants make informed decisions about their health,” Santoy said. “Whether someone is preparing for military readiness requirements, trying to improve athletic performance, manage weight or simply build healthier habits, the AFWC offers support that is personalized to the individual.”



The new location within Munson Army Health Center is also expected to create additional opportunities for collaboration and community wellness programming.



“We look forward to expanding our wellness education offerings and providing even more classes and engagement opportunities for our community,” Santoy said. “This move supports our commitment to helping people achieve sustainable health and wellness goals.”



Munson Army Health Center officials thanked the community for its patience during the transition and encouraged eligible beneficiaries to learn more about available wellness services once the center reopens June 29.