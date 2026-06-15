NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Awards Contract for Maintenance and Repairs at Naval Weapons Station Crane, Indiana

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Krempp Construction Inc., Jasper, Indiana, a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $45 million for maintenance and repairs at Naval Weapons Station Crane.

Work will be performed onboard the installation. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an estimated completion date of June 2031.

Fiscal year (FY) 2026 working capital (Army) contract funds in the amount of $2,500 are obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current FY.

This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with one offer received.

NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-26-D-0013).

NAVFAC MIDLANT delivers comprehensive facilities engineering, public works, and environmental services across a broad area of responsibility – from South Carolina to Maine, extending west to Illinois and south to Indiana.

For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.