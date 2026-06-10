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    U.S. Navy Assists in Rescue of 14 Indian Mariners in Northern Arabian Sea

    U.S. Navy Assists in Rescue of 14 Indian Mariners in Northern Arabian Sea

    Courtesy Photo | An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Assists in Rescue of 14 Indian Mariners in Northern Arabian Sea

    TAMPA, Fla. (June 14, 2026) A U.S. Navy search and rescue helicopter assisted in the rescue of 14 Indian mariners in the Northern Arabian Sea, June 14.

    Upon receiving a distress call from the stranded mariners at approximately 2 a.m. EST, a U.S. Navy P-8 aircraft was first on scene, responded by dropping a search and rescue kit that included a life raft, which the 14 mariners boarded. Motor Vessel (M/V) Jabal Ali 9 subsequently arrived on scene and successfully recovered eleven crew members from the raft.

    An MH-60 Sea Hawk, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), rescued three additional mariners after their life raft capsized in the rough seas. The three mariners were transported to M/V Jabal Ali 9, where they were in good health and spirits.

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) also responded to the distress call.

    The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 11:50
    Story ID: 567754
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1,986
    Downloads: 2

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    U.S. Navy Assists in Rescue of 14 Indian Mariners in Northern Arabian Sea

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