Honoring Commitment, Celebrating Success - 1889th RSG Recognizes Those Who Make a Difference

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert | Capt. Sean Royce, commander of the 1889th RSG Headquarters and Headquarters Company, presented the Army Achievement Medal to Spc. Kodi R. White for documenting and telling the story of the first Montana Army National Guard crew to compete in the Sullivan Cup. Her efforts helped showcase the achievement to communities across Montana and generated significant public engagement. see less | View Image Page

The sun shone brightly over Soldiers of the 1889th Regional Support Group today as several members of the unit were recognized for outstanding service, leadership, and dedication to mission accomplishment.

Lt. Col. Kevin M. Dighans, Deputy Commander of the 1889th RSG, received the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Sean A. Hardy, Commander of the 1889th RSG, for exceptionally meritorious service while serving as commander of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion. Under his leadership, the Montana Army National Guard achieved its fiscal year 2025 accession mission, enlisted 435 new Soldiers, and maintained an 84% retention rate.

Capt. Sean Royce, commander of the 1889th RSG Headquarters and Headquarters Company, presented the Army Achievement Medal to Sgt. 1st Class Stevn C. Henke and Spc. Kodi R. White. Henke was recognized for his expertise and unwavering support as a sponsor for a competitor in the 2026 Montana Best Warrior Competition, helping develop and mentor a Soldier to perform at the highest level. White was recognized for documenting and telling the story of the first Montana Army National Guard crew to compete in the Sullivan Cup. Her efforts helped showcase the achievement to communities across Montana and generated significant public engagement.

While medals and ribbons are visible symbols of achievement, they represent something much greater: the commitment, professionalism, and daily efforts of Soldiers who strengthen the Montana Army National Guard through leadership, mentorship, and service. Their accomplishments continue to demonstrate the "right stuff" that drives mission success across the organization.

#WhatDidYouDoThisWeekend #TheMontanaWay #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere.

Story and Pictures Courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hoffert, 1889th BDE Public Affairs NCO.