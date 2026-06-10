The Steadfast Line opens STARBASE facility

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers | Dana Cooper, STARBASE director, delivers a speech to community stakeholders and 27th Special Operations Wing leadership about the program’s curriculum and goals during the STARBASE facility ribbon-cutting ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 11, 2026. STARBASE will serve local fifth graders through an inquiry-based curriculum designed to strengthen academic skills and increase interest in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers) see less | View Image Page

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – The Steadfast Line cut the ribbon on a brand new Department of War STARBASE facility June 11, 2026, here, bringing hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education to students from surrounding communities.

Through a partnership with Clovis Community College, the Steadfast Line brought a DoW STARBASE to Eastern New Mexico, set to welcome students in the Fall of 2026. A crew of qualified educators who support classroom learning will expose local students to a variety of career pathways through this new venture.

“This is an example of what strong partnerships can accomplish,” said Robin Kuykendall, Clovis Community College vice president. “As a partner of STARBASE, we are most excited about how this initiative will further bring our community together. Through education, all things are possible, and this partnership allows us to rally around our local schools to provide once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for students to learn through exploration, spark their curiosity, and discover new possibilities for their future.”

STARBASE will serve fifth graders through an inquiry-based curriculum designed to strengthen academic skills and increase interest in STEAM careers. Students will participate in interactive lessons covering topics such as robotics, engineering design, physics, computer-aided design and mathematics while working alongside military and civilian professionals.

“The impact of STARBASE Cannon will extend far beyond the building,” said Dana Cooper, STARBASE director. “Cannon Air Force Base has always been an important part of our community, but through the process of establishing STARBASE, I have gained a much deeper appreciation for the Airmen, families, and mission that support our Nation every day. I have seen firsthand the dedication, innovation, and commitment to excellence that make Cannon such a valuable part of Eastern New Mexico, and I am proud that this program will help connect local students to those values.”

The STARBASE program began in 1991 and has expanded to military installations across the United States.

Students attending STARBASE will engage in activities that include designing vehicles and structures using computer software, conducting experiments related to physics and engineering, and exploring technologies used by the military. Students then have the opportunity to tour facilities and equipment to better understand how STEAM principles are applied in daily operations and real-world military career fields.

The opening of this facility reflects the Steadfast Line’s commitment to supporting education and workforce development in Eastern New Mexico.

“STARBASE is an investment in the future of our communities and our Nation,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th SOW commander. “We are honored to help create opportunities that will inspire young minds and strengthen our communities for years to come.”

The academy aims to see 1,000 fifth graders from eight school districts annually to work closely with educators, community organizations and military personnel throughout the school year.

The facility joins a Nationwide network of DoW STARBASE academies that provide students with real-world learning experiences in military environments, representing the Steadfast Line’s ongoing efforts to invest in the community and develop the next generation of innovators.