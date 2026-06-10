Arizona National Guard Honors MEDEVAC Unit During Deactivation Ceremony

PHOENIX (AP) — Soldiers, former commanders and veterans gathered in Phoenix to mark the end of an era as an Arizona Army National Guard medical evacuation unit formally deactivated during a flag-folding ceremony.

The ceremony honored Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 149th General Support Aviation Battalion, a Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) unit that spent nearly two decades responding to emergencies at home and serving on deployments overseas.

"The Army's making a lot of big changes," said Captain Andrew Dillelo, Company Commander, "One of the changes we're seeing is some restructuring. Today, unfortunately, we were asked to fold the flag of this unit."

The ceremonial folding of a unit's flag signifies the end of its active status, a tradition that often marks reorganizations or force restructuring within the military.

Leaders acknowledged the emotional impact of the unit's deactivation, citing its long history and record of service.

"We had a lot of history, multiple deployments," Dillelo said. "Everyone's kind of sad to see it go, but we know that's a change that just happens."

The unit's primary mission was medical evacuation, transporting injured service members and civilians during emergencies.

"Being the ones to swoop in and pick up somebody on the worst day of their life, we just want to celebrate the fact that they were able to perform their mission so well for the last almost 20 years," Dilello said.

The event brought together former leaders and members of the unit, giving them an opportunity to reflect on their service and the organization's legacy.

Detachment 2 was established around 2007 and participated in both domestic response missions and overseas deployments. Among its early missions was a response to hurricane-related operations in Texas in 2007. The unit later deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 and again around 2020, as well as to Kosovo in 2015.

"It did a lot, especially when you look at a lot of the other units in the state," Dilello said. "There's a ton of pride and experience and things that come along with that."

Although the unit is being deactivated, Arizona National Guard officials said the MEDEVAC mission will continue in the state. Personnel have been reassigned to other aviation and support units, while some members transferred to another MEDEVAC company that remains operational.

"We still do have a MEDEVAC here in Phoenix, so we'll still have the ability to perform that mission," Dilello said.

As the ceremony concluded, leaders encouraged former members to continue sharing the unit's history and accomplishments.

"If you knew the unit or were part of it, just celebrate it for what it was," Dilello said. "Tell the tales. It'll live on."

HISTORY OF THE UNIT In 2005, the United States Army began transitioning its force structure to a modular system to better accommodate the operational challenges of the Global War on Terror. This transition established the General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB). The GSAB performs various functions, including heavy lift, command and control, and MEDEVAC services. When not assigned to a Combat Aviation Brigade, a GSAB is frequently attached to existing units to augment their capabilities. During this restructuring, the 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion (AHB) identified a critical need for a dedicated MEDEVAC unit.

Activated in 2007 and stationed in Phoenix, Arizona, Detachment 1, Charlie Company of the 5-159th GSAB was established to support the 2-285th AHB. Detachment 1's inaugural mission was supporting Hurricane Ike relief operations in Texas in 2008. From 2011 to 2012, the unit deployed to Afghanistan for the first time in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, attached to the 1-171st GSAB. In 2015, the Detachment deployed to Kosovo alongside the 2-285th AHB as Task Force Redhawks in support of operation KFOR21.

In 2018, Detachment 1, Charlie Company of the 5-159th GSAB was redesignated as Detachment 2, Golf Company of the 2-238th GSAB. Later that year, Detachment 2 provided MEDEVAC support for the largest Marine Corps Reserve exercise of the year, Marine Forces Reserve Integrated Training Exercise 4-18, at Twentynine Palms, California.

In 2019, Detachment 2, Golf Company of the 2-238th GSAB transferred from the Arizona Army National Guard to another state. In its place, Detachments 1 and 2, Charlie Company of the 2-149th GSAB were activated to assume MEDEVAC responsibilities for the 2-285th AHB. Later that same year, Detachment 2 deployed to Afghanistan under the 10th Mountain Division in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel. While deployed, they operated as Task Force South, a composite element comprised of Arizona, South Carolina, Louisiana, and Nevada Army National Guard units. Since returning from deployment in 2020, Detachment 2 has continued to uphold the Army Values of loyalty, duty, and selfless service.

Throughout their various missions, the Soldiers of Detachment 2 have honorably borne the weight of the responsibility entrusted to them, a commitment reflected in the motto inscribed on their unit patch: "When I have your wounded."