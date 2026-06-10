NAVELSG Holds Change of Command Your browser does not support the audio element.

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia. — Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group held a change of command ceremony at BUILDING aboard Cheatham Annex on June 12, 2026, where Rear Adm. Kevin M. Corcoran assumed responsibility from Rear Adm. Charles P. Kirol as Commander, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG).



Rear Adm. Bradley J. Andros, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, presided over the ceremony and spoke to Sailors, civilians, families and guests about the significance of the Navy’s change of command tradition.



“This is an important and time-honored Navy tradition, one that goes back centuries, where we formally mark the passing of responsibility, authority and accountability from one commander to another,” said Andros. “It’s also a time to reflect on the achievements of the command, honor those who have led it and look forward to the challenges ahead.”



During Kirol’s tenure, NAVELSG provided expeditionary logistics capabilities across the globe, supporting maritime prepositioning, joint logistics over-the-shore operations, expeditionary cargo handling, tactical fueling, ordnance handling and other critical logistics functions in support of Navy, joint and combined forces. The command also executed a force redesign aimed at making NAVELSG agile, scalable and ready to support distributed maritime operations.



Andros commended Kirol for leading the command through a period of significant transformation while maintaining operational readiness.



“You’ve led this unit with exceptional skill and foresight during a time of unparalleled transformation,” said Andros. “Over the past two years, you have led this group with a clear vision, navigating a complex force-wide reorganization while simultaneously meeting a high operational tempo. You’ve left this command stronger, sharper and more ready for the future fight.”



Andros also addressed Corcoran, charging him with leading NAVELSG through the next phase of its evolution.



“As you assume command of NAVELSG, I charge you with continuing this legacy and shaping its next chapter,” said Andros. “You take the helm of a command with a rich heritage and a critical mission. Your task now is to lead with purpose, discipline and good order. From this day forward, I look to you to set the standards of a combat-ready unit. I expect your Sailors, teams and commands to meet those standards every single day.”



Following Andros’ remarks, Kirol addressed the command and thanked NAVELSG Sailors, civilians, families and mission partners for their dedication to the expeditionary logistics mission.



“To the men and women of NAVELSG, thank you for your professionalism, resilience and commitment to mission accomplishment,” said Kirol. “You have continued to prove that expeditionary logistics is essential to how our Navy operates, competes and, when called upon, fights and wins.”



Kirol also thanked the command’s subordinate units and forward-deployed forces for their continued support to fleet and joint operations.



“Whether supporting maritime prepositioning, cargo handling, tactical fueling, ordnance movement or logistics operations ashore, you have answered every call,” said Kirol. “You have carried this mission with pride, and you have shown what it means to keep the fleet moving.”



Kirol then welcomed Corcoran and his family back to NAVELSG.



“Rear Adm. Corcoran, I am turning over a command filled with highly trained, mission-focused and dedicated professionals,” said Kirol. “I have every confidence NAVELSG will continue to thrive under your leadership.”



Kirol and Corcoran then read their orders before formally executing the change of command.



Corcoran addressed the command for the first time as commander, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, and spoke about the importance of NAVELSG’s mission to the Navy and joint force.



“I am honored and humbled to join NAVELSG and serve alongside the Sailors and civilians who make this mission possible,” said Corcoran. “Expeditionary logistics remains central to naval power, especially as our Navy prepares for operations in distributed and contested environments. NAVELSG will continue to provide the capabilities our fleet and joint force need to remain ready, agile and lethal.”



NAVELSG provides expeditionary logistics capabilities for maritime forces ashore, including expeditionary cargo handling for surface, air and terminal operations, tactical fueling, ordnance handling and reporting, and support to maritime prepositioning and joint logistics over-the-shore operations. NAVELSG supports Navy, joint, interagency and combined forces worldwide.



For more news from Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, visit www.navy.mil.