My DCMA Deployment: Christina Nguyen, quality assurance specialist Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait–My DCMA Deployment showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and dedicated workforce. It highlights what being a part of the Contingency Response Force means to them. Today, Christina Nguyen shares her story.



My name is Christina Nguyen, and I joined DCMA as a quality assurance specialist in April 2024. I learned about DCMA and its Contingency Response Force through the program’s [recruitment website](https://www.dcma.mil/Careers/Deployment-Opportunities/). With 20 years of experience in private sector quality assurance, I established a strong foundation prior to accepting the position.

I deployed to Kuwait in August 2025 with the 408th Contracting Support Brigade. My duties included supporting Logistics Civil Augmentation Program V contracts by conducting inspections of contractor quality control and performance of contract requirements in accordance with performance work statements, contract clauses and contract data.



I also trained, managed and evaluated contracting officer representatives; performed inspections, audits, surveillance and contractor corrective actions for identified nonconformances; supported forward operating bases for quality assurance programs to ensure compliance with contractual requirements; assisted in the review and development of quality assurance surveillance plans; participated in post-award conferences and supported technical discussions; reviewed contractor invoices and provided recommendations on service acceptance; provided input for the Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System; initiated corrective action requests for contractor nonconformance findings; and maintained compliant and complete quality assurance documentation within official contract files.



While supporting ongoing operations, my job entailed reviewing monthly surveillance checklists and providing monthly training to our contracting officer representatives. For this deployment, I entered as a quality assurance specialist with a foundational level of experience. The intensity and complexity of the mission accelerated my professional growth. Within six months, the hands-on demand for contingency operations involved handling multiple LOGCAP V programs such as the Department of Logistics; Department of Public Works; Morale, Welfare and Recreation; Medical; Ammunition Supply Point; and Information Technology, along with supporting and mentoring over 79 contracting officer representatives. This deployment provided an environment where I used problem-solving skills, critical thinking, independent judgment and continuous communication skills that assisted in my professional growth. My experience wasn’t just about completing the mission; but about rising to the challenge in one of the most complex environments imaginable as a quality assurance specialist. Policy changes and rapid changes demanded flexibility and a lot of patience. At home, DCMA processes are more structured and predictable. During my deployment, the environment shifted constantly, and priorities changed overnight with multiple movements and continuous adjustments.



My first deployment provided an invaluable lesson in the necessity of being adaptable. I developed the ability to work effectively with the resources at hand and to thrive in the structured environment of the Army. I gained significant experience in navigating the complexities of communication, which involved coordinating across different commands, time zones and security protocols. The most challenging aspect of my job was learning to separate my traditional DCMA quality assurance duties dealing with products from dealing with services.

Deployment is not easy because you leave your normal life at home, like being a mom who cooks daily for my family, being actively involved in multiple church groups and a general sense of normalcy.



I always pride myself on doing my work to the best of my ability. I took on more tasks and responsibilities as our team of six or seven personnel was reduced to two by the end of the deployment. The environment was ever-changing. Supporting my quality assurance team every day, I would come to the office with a big smile, ready to work no matter how busy, complex or fluid the tasks were. I could handle it, and I did.



My DCMA colleagues, especially my first-line supervisor and leadership, laid the foundation allowing me to confidently operate in a continuously changing environment with multiple tasks. Their professionalism and support set a standard I carried forward on the mission. Their weekly communications via text messages and emails to encourage and support me helped me understand that none of this would be possible without them, my family and my church.