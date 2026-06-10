One central node, all domains – Edwards command post is Air Force’s best

Photo By Daniel Kelley | Senior Airman Joshua Parada, 412th Test Wing Command Post, decontaminates himself during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Feb. 27. (Air Force photo by Daniel Kelley) see less | View Image Page

Keeping the Air Force’s premier test base running smoothly is no small feat. Fortunately, the team at the 412th Test Wing Command Post makes it look easy, and their hard work has officially earned them top honors.

The team was recently named the 2025 Department of the Air Force’s Small Installation All-Domain Command and Control Operations Node of the Year, a prestigious award recognizing the very best command post in the Air Force.

As the operational heart of Edwards Air Force Base, the Command Postis the central hub of information and supports commander decision-makingfor the installation. On any given day, they monitor daily flying missions, critical flight tests and complex aircraft maintenance. When emergencies strike, they posture the base, activate the base’s crisis command and control response, disseminate wing commander orders and critical information across the base, fortifying the readiness of the base and safeguarding the lives of its members.

But their reach goes far beyond routine command and control. The 412th TW/CP is the conduit between Edwards AFB and higher links in the chain of command – Air Force Test Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Air Force and the Department of War. They are experts in operational reporting and emergency actions. They send out the AtHoc alerts and make the Giant Voice announcements to keep everyone on base informed of not only routine situations but also emergencies. Their expertise was on full display during recent readiness exercises.

“The Command Post recently played a critical role in large-scale deployment readiness exercises. It disseminated orders from higher headquarters, sent out alarms and mission oriented protective posture levels to position team Edwards for incoming threats and certified wing staff agency members in tactical combat casualty care, just to name a few. The controllers boosted installation and deployment readiness for the base,” Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cox, 412th TW/CP superintendent, said.

Senior Airman Joshua Parada, 412th Test Wing Command Post, decontaminates himself during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Feb. 27. (Air Force photo by Daniel Kelley)

As military technology moves into the future, the Command Post is also playing a key role in solving command and control issues for the base and its mission partners as the facilitators of the C2 working group.

“The C2 working group tackles issues like the Plan 17 pyramid alert system, accountability and recalls, adaptive operations implementation and any C2 challenges commanders may be facing, and then presents solutions to the Test Wing leadership,” Master Sgt. Joshua Carandang, 412th TW/CP, said. “Working with all agencies ensures we provide the best possible C2 for the test mission and serves only to enhance the base’s ability to sharpen American airpower.”

Whether managing the chaos of a simulated or real-world threat or coordinating the seamless execution of evolving C2, the Edwards Command Post remains the quiet backbone of the base. By bridging the gap between legacy operations and future combat capabilities, this award-winning team proves that size does not limit impact. As the Air Force pivots toward increasingly complex global challenges, the Airmen at Edwards stand ready.