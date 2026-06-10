New Program Manager takes over Project Overmatch

Photo By Ramon Go | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Craig Clarkson gives a speech during the Project Overmatch change of command ceremony held at Naval Base Point Loma Old Town Campus, June 11, 2026. Clarkson relieved U.S. Navy Capt. Remil Capili as the program manager for Project Overmatch. Project Overmatch will transition into the new Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for Mission Systems performing the Rapid Capability Cell function to create a faster, more accessible pathway for industry and non-traditional technology partners to work with the Department of the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ramon Go | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Craig Clarkson gives a speech during the Project Overmatch...... read more read more

SAN DIEGO – Col. Craig M. Clarkson became the Program Manager for Project Overmatch today. The transfer of authority occurred during a change of command and retirement ceremony aboard Naval Base Point Loma.

“Project Overmatch led the way for the Navy in using novel acquisition approaches to deliver real, advanced capability to the Fleet,” said VIce Adm. Seiko Okano, Principal Military Deputy, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research Development and Acquisition. “Now, as the Rapid Capabilities Cell for PAE Mission Systems, Overmatch will continue to drastically accelerate the speed of capability innovation and delivery to the warfighter.”

Clarkson replaces U.S. Navy Capt. Remil J. Capili, who retired today after 33 years of naval service in a ceremony following the change of command.

“Leading Project Overmatch at this pivotal moment in the history of the U.S. Navy has been the fulfillment of a dream,” said Capili. “The hard work and dedication of the Overmatch team has made the Navy more lethal and better prepared to answer our Nation’s call.”

During Capili’s four-year tenure in charge of Project Overmatch, the organization made dramatic strides toward upgrading the U.S. Navy’s command and control systems and data architectures. As a rapid acquisition Program Management Office, Project Overmatch delivered capabilities to the warfighter in the midst of missions like Operation EPIC FURY and ABSOLUTE RESOLVE, operationalized artificial intelligence throughout the Fleet, and built a modern development, security, and operations pipeline for key software.

Clarkson, formerly the commander of Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity, looked forward to taking the helm of a proven organization at a time of rapid change and progress. “I’m excited for the opportunity to serve with a high-performing team that has a well-earned reputation for excellence,” said Clarkson.

“I am absolutely confident it is the work that you do right here…that will give us the edge to be able to see, sense, outmaneuver, and outshoot the adversary,” said Adm. Karl O. Thomas, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, recognizing the important work done by theOvermatch team. “In my mind it is the differentiative value…that will make us win.”

Project Overmatch will transition into the new Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Mission Systems where it will partner closely with the Department of the Navy, Rapid Capabilities Office driving capability adoption across the portfolio. By leveraging rapid prototyping and streamlined commercial pipelines, the Project Overmatch will perform the Rapid Capability Cell function within PAE Mission Systems and will create a faster, more accessible pathway for industry and non-traditional technology partners to work with the Department of the Navy.