New Oklahoma National Guard Museum opens to public

Photo By Staff Sgt. Anthony Jones | (Left to Right) Jay Fox, Hensel Phelps Construction; Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma, Mayor David Holt, mayor of Oklahoma City, Mrs. Cindy Lankford, representing Senator James Lankford; Dr. Denise Neil, Oklahoma National Guard Museum executive director, join in the ribbon cutting for the Oklahoma National Guard Museum in Oklahoma City, June 11, 2026. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Anthony Jones) see less | View Image Page

OKLAHOMA CITY - Decades of military history officially transitioned into a new era as the Oklahoma National Guard hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 11 for its newly constructed museum, marking the culmination of a multi-year effort to preserve and expand the legacy of Oklahoma’s Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen.

Located just south of the Oklahoma Military Department at 3301 Northeast Grand Blvd., the 39,375-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility, constructed by Hensel Phelps Construction Company, serves as a benchmark for state National Guard museums across the nation.

The opening comes after a 2024 groundbreaking and a temporary casing of the colors in 2025 for the museum's historic home of nearly 50 years, a 1930s Works Progress Administration armory.

“The idea was that we needed a new building to house the museum’s collection so that we could tell a better story of the Oklahoma National Guard,” said Dr. Denise Neil, the OKNG Museum’s executive director, who has helped guide the institution into this new chapter. “We love our historic building, and it has great history to the Guard, but it also has challenges, and a new building will allow us to do a better job.”

Originally opened in 1974 as the 45th Infantry Division Museum, the institution was renamed to the Oklahoma National Guard Museum by an act of the Oklahoma State Legislature in 2021.

The change reflected a comprehensive mission to honor the entirety of the state's National Guard heritage - both the Army and Air National Guard - starting with the territorial militia of 1890 through contemporary operations, including the OKNG’s vast domestic response missions.

Visitors to the new facility will find 20,000 square feet of brand-new exhibition space brought up to 21st-century standards with modern graphics, casework, and audio-visual components.

Beloved legacy exhibits, such as tributes to 12 Medal of Honor recipients, the Jordan B. Reaves American Military Weapons Collection, Bill Mauldin’s World War II cartoons, and the 45th Infantry Division’s liberation of the Dachau concentration camp—have been carefully transferred. However, the overall narrative has significantly expanded.

“We are expanding beyond telling the story of war so that we can tell the story of how the Guard responds to natural and manmade disasters,” Neil said.

The museum now prominently features the Guard’s domestic operations, including responses to the 1995 Murrah Bombing, tornados, floods, fires, and more, giving visitors a deeper appreciation for the dual state and federal roles of the Guard.

Beyond the exhibition halls, the new building boasts expansive temperature and humidity-controlled storage to safeguard the growing collection for future generations. It also features a 10,000-square-foot event and education center complete with classroom spaces and a large event hall. Outside, the museum grounds continue to host static displays featuring large equipment, tanks, artillery, trucks, and aircraft.

As the doors officially open to the public, the new facility fulfills a promise made during the project's inception: to provide an unmatched venue to educate the public and inspire future service.

“This building will continue to share the legacy of the 45th and the Oklahoma National Guard for generations to come,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, the adjutant general for Oklahoma. “I want to thank the support from Governor Stitt and the legislators that made this happen. This is a truly remarkable facility for the public to tour for decades to come.”

The Oklahoma National Guard Museum is free to the public and is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the museum, its exhibits, and its history, visit https://www.okngmuseum.com.