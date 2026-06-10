89th AW commander recognizes 316th CES electricians for excellence

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans | From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Josef Richardson, Mr. Edward Smith, Airman 1st Class Jehan Mungyeh, and Staff Sgt. Louis Davis, all 316th Civil Engineer Squadron electricians, pose for a photo at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 12, 2026. The 316th CES members were recognized by 89th Airlift Wing Commander Col. Chris Robinson for their exceptional work on an installation hangar project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Robinson, 89th Airlift Wing commander, recognized three 316th Civil Engineer Squadron electricians for their performance on a hangar lighting upgrade, June 12, 2026.

The team installed high-efficiency technology to replace legacy fixtures, improving facility safety and reliability for maintenance operations.

Robinson presented commander's coins to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Josef Richardson, Staff Sgt. Louis Davis, Airman 1st Class Jehan Mungyeh and Mr. Edward Smith for their work in modernizing the facility’s systems.

The project reduced long-term maintenance requirements for the installation.

“The critical work done by these Airmen enabled our maintenance operations to remain uninterrupted,” Robinson said. “Their work is a shining example of the professionalism and dedication of our civil engineers.”

The 316th CES electrical shop maintains and repairs the power grid across the installation, ensuring facilities from the flightline to headquarters remain operational 24/7.