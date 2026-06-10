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    89th AW commander recognizes 316th CES electricians for excellence

    89th AW commander recognizes 316th CES electricians for excellence

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans | From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Josef Richardson, Mr. Edward Smith, Airman 1st...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    89th Airlift Wing

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Robinson, 89th Airlift Wing commander, recognized three 316th Civil Engineer Squadron electricians for their performance on a hangar lighting upgrade, June 12, 2026.

    The team installed high-efficiency technology to replace legacy fixtures, improving facility safety and reliability for maintenance operations.

    Robinson presented commander's coins to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Josef Richardson, Staff Sgt. Louis Davis, Airman 1st Class Jehan Mungyeh and Mr. Edward Smith for their work in modernizing the facility’s systems.

    The project reduced long-term maintenance requirements for the installation.

    “The critical work done by these Airmen enabled our maintenance operations to remain uninterrupted,” Robinson said. “Their work is a shining example of the professionalism and dedication of our civil engineers.”

    The 316th CES electrical shop maintains and repairs the power grid across the installation, ensuring facilities from the flightline to headquarters remain operational 24/7.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 15:46
    Story ID: 567621
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 89th AW commander recognizes 316th CES electricians for excellence, by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    89th AW commander recognizes 316th CES electricians for excellence
    89th AW commander recognizes 316th CES electricians for excellence
    89th AW commander recognizes 316th CES electricians for excellence
    89th AW commander recognizes 316th CES electricians for excellence

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