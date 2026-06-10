4960th Multi-Functional Training Brigade Maintains Accreditation With A Rating Of 93.6, Demonstrating Continued Excellence In Army Training Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT SHAFTER FLATS, HI — The 4960th Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB) leads the way as the first TASS BDE to be evaluated and accredited against the 2025 Army Enterprise Accreditation Standards, earning a rating of 93.6. This achievement reaffirms the brigade’s standing as a premier training organization within the Army’s institutional training enterprise.



The Army Accreditation Team conducted analysis and collected data from multiple sources. Data sources included the institution's self-assessment reports, key personnel interviews, instructor and staff interviews, and reviews of documents and organizational records. The accreditation was conducted using the most suitable evaluative methodology to observe, confirm, and verify applicable Army Enterprise Accreditation Standard (AEAS) criteria against the 2025 Army Enterprise Accreditation Standards.



The brigade’s Quality Assurance Senior Noncommissioned Officer MSG (P) Queneta Thigpen spearheaded the effort, applying a focused, methodical approach to validate that all training products, procedures, and outcomes aligned with Army doctrine. Her work emphasized consistency, accuracy, and adherence to the rigorous standards expected of an accredited schoolhouse.



Throughout the assessment, the QA NCOIC encountered challenges that required rapid adaptation and cross functional teamwork. These moments strengthened internal processes and reinforced the brigade’s commitment to excellence, as the team addressed obstacles directly and with determination.



“Accreditation isn’t a check the box exercise,” said Master Sgt. promotable Thigpen. “For the Soldiers who come to our courses, it means they’re receiving the highest quality instruction and can trust that the skills they’re learning meet the Army’s standard. The accreditation process has been a team effort months in the making. Achieving this does not just happen. It requires coordination across the entire brigade,” Thigpen added.



The team stressed that the high level of professionalism and conformity to the standards laid out by the Army’s Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) are the goal for every instructor, every classroom, and every training product when the process is complete.

Behind the scenes, numerous support staff played a critical part in the brigade’s performance. The role these personnel played was vital to the success of the accreditation effort. Their contributions, though often unseen, were essential to meeting the assessment’s demanding requirements.



The hard work the team embarked on to ensure the brigade was successful paid off with a sterling outcome that reflected their professionalism and dedication. Several improvements were implemented to ensure the brigade’s training enterprise remained aligned with Army standards and continues to evolve in support of future accreditation cycles.



For Soldiers attending courses at the 4960th MFTB, accreditation ensures consistent, doctrinally aligned instruction that prepares them for real world missions. The brigade’s efforts directly support readiness across the force, as Soldiers return to their units better trained and more confident in their skills.



With accreditation complete, the brigade is now focused on sustainment and continuous process improvement. The achievement marks not an end point, but a reaffirmation of the brigade’s ongoing commitment to delivering the Army’s best training and maintaining quality as a constant.