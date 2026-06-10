USAG Hawaii Advances Barracks Modernization with New Bunk Beds

Photo By Robert Haynes | Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division unload new mattresses and bunk bed components during a barracks furniture installation project at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The effort supports U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s commitment to improving Soldier quality of life and accommodating increased barracks occupancy. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Robert Haynes | Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division unload new mattresses and bunk bed...... read more read more

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Soldiers living in barracks across U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii are benefiting from improved living conditions through the delivery and installation of more than 500 new furnishings, including mattresses, dressers and bunk beds. This effort supports the Army’s accelerated quality-of-life investments launched in October 2025.

As the 25th Infantry Division prepares to receive additional personnel, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii has equipped single Soldier housing facilities at Schofield Barracks to address current housing requirements while supporting the Army’s long-term commitment to Soldier well-being and operational readiness.

According to Sgt.Jordan Garrett, Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Long Range Fires Battalion, the additional bunk beds are critical to accommodating increased occupancy demands driven by force structure changes in the Indo-Pacific theater.

“We’re moving in extra beds due to the additional Soldiers we have currently in the barracks, and the newly arriving to the barracks,” Garrett said. “Until new buildings are constructed, this is what we have to work with for right now.”

Installation acquisition teams coordinated closely with barracks managers, logistics personnel, contractors and unit leadership to ensure furnishings were delivered and assembled efficiently while minimizing disruption to Soldiers.

The new furnishings maximize available living space, replace aging items and help standardize accommodations across multiple barracks buildings. The upgrades provide Soldiers with improved functionality and comfort—essential factors that directly impact morale, discipline and retention.

“This is about taking care of Soldiers,” said Travis Ryusaki, supervisor, Furnishings Management Office,Directorate of Public Works (DPW),. “Providing quality living spaces is an investment in readiness. When Soldiers have safe, comfortable and functional housing, they can focus on training, maintaining readiness and accomplishing the mission.” The Hawaii initiative aligns with Army-wide modernization efforts underway at installations worldwide. Since October 2025, the Army has prioritized improvements to Soldier living conditions as a critical component of the People Strategy and a key investment in maintaining the All-Volunteer Force.

Similar initiatives are progressing across multiple installations, with $20 million allocated for new furniture at 40 Army installations, benefiting more than 106,000 Soldiers. The broader effort includes $405 million for major repair and modernization projects and $59 million for urgent work orders addressing infrastructure deficiencies.

The furniture delivery represents one phase of a multi-year quality-of-life strategy at U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. Future phases will include comprehensive facility assessments, targeted renovations and new construction designed to meet 21st-century standards for Soldier housing.

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii remains committed to supporting Soldiers and their families through quality-of-life initiatives that strengthen resilient communities, enhance readiness and support strategic operations throughout the Indo-Pacific theater.