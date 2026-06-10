81st TRG change of command June 2026

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – U.S. Air Force Col. Jill Heliker assumed command of the 81st Training Group from Col. Michael Powell, during a change of command ceremony officiated by Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander on June 12, 2026.

Powell served as the group commander starting in July 2024. While in this position, he cultivated a training environment responsible for developing more than 27,000 Airmen each year into competent, Airminded Warriors. During the ceremony, Robinson thanked him for his leadership and contributions to the mission.

“You’ve led this group with an authentic, people-first approach that never compromised on the mission,” said Robinson. “You demanded excellence, but you backed it up with genuine care for the Airmen under your command. Because of your leadership, the 81st Training Group is more lethal, more efficient and more ready than ever before.”

For Heliker, this assignment marks a return to familiar ground. She previously served as the commander of the 336th Training Squadron in 2018 and later remained on station as the 81st TRG deputy commander until 2022.

As a commander of the 81st TRG Heliker will play a vital role in executing the 81st Training Wing’s mission of training, developing and inspiring warfighters.

“The title of the world’s greatest Air Force is rooted first and foremost in our training; training that starts here at Keesler AFB, " said Heliker. “We cannot take the title for granted - it demands bold and innovative leadership at all levels, delivering relevant training to meet today’s operational environment, holding high standards, and continually investing in the next generation of Airmen.”

Prior to assuming command, Heliker served at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia as the Air Combat Command Cyberspace Transformation Division chief, overseeing the development, integration and delivery of cyberspace weapon systems across the Department of War global network enterprise and expeditionary capabilities.

After commissioning in 2004 through the Air Force ROTC program at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, she led a joint Air Force and National Security Agency Communications Flight supporting strategic collection, analysis and reporting mission at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska. Her staff experience also includes Air Force Central Command, various positions within United States Air Forces in Europe and a joint planner and executive officer at U.S. European Command.

The 81TRG delivers total force support across the Air Force, DoW and supplements students from allied nations in technical training operations spanning 37 career fields. More than 3,000 students attend one of almost 400 courses on a given day. As the strategic environment evolves, training pipelines are continually refined to ensure students depart Keesler fully prepared for the high-end fight. With Heliker's return to Keesler, the 81TRG remains poised to train, develop and inspire the next generation of Airmen who will carry the Air Force mission forward.