Photo By Laura Levering | Fort Gordon marked the U.S. Army’s 251st birthday in true Army fashion on Friday, June 12, with a spirited installation-wide run under the theme “This We’ll Defend.” The event brought together Soldiers from every unit and military service on post, from Advanced Individual Training students to seasoned Cyberwarfare professionals, in a powerful display of unity and tradition. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Laura Levering | Fort Gordon marked the U.S. Army’s 251st birthday in true Army fashion on Friday,...... read more read more

Fort Gordon Celebrates Army Birthday with Spirited Run: “This We’ll Defend”*By Maria Blanchard, Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon Public Affairs*

FORT GORDON, Ga. - Fort Gordon marked the U.S. Army’s 251st birthday in true Army fashion on Friday, June 12, with a spirited installation-wide run under the theme “This We’ll Defend.” The event brought together Soldiers from every unit and military service on post, from Advanced Individual Training students to seasoned Cyberwarfare professionals, in a powerful display of unity and tradition.

The run began at sunrise, with hundreds of Soldiers gathering on Barton Field. The energy was palpable as units formed up and stepped off with their guidons waving and as the familiar call for “Double Time” echoed across the field. The 2.5 mile run route wound around Barton Field.

“This We’ll Defend” — the Army’s motto — was more than just a theme; it was a reminder of the enduring commitment and resilience of America’s Army. The event highlighted the Army’s unwavering commitment to readiness, as Soldiers from every unit and specialty ran side by side, celebrating the Army’s proud legacy and bright future.

At the conclusion of the run, participants returned to Barton Field Amphitheater for a time-honored tradition: the Army birthday cake cutting. The Commanding General presided over the ceremony, joined by the installation’s oldest and youngest Soldiers. Together, they cut the ceremonial cake, symbolizing the passing of Army values and traditions from one generation to the next.

The Fort Gordon Army Birthday Run was more than just a physical challenge; it was a celebration of service, camaraderie, and the unwavering spirit that defines the United States Army. As the installation looks forward to another year of service and excellence, the message remains clear: “This We’ll Defend.”