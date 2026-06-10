Answering the call: Huddleston's 45 years of service

For 45 years, Joel Huddleston has answered the call to serve the United States, first as an enlisted Sailor in the U.S. Navy and then as a dedicated civilian. His journey is a testament to a career defined not by a single path, but by a willingness to tackle any challenge, embracing a vast array of disciplines with a focus on supporting the warfighter.



Huddleston’s story began in 1981 when he enlisted in the Navy. Though he originally signed up to be an electronics technician, the Navy had other plans, and he soon found himself as a machinist’s mate supporting the nuclear power plant on a submarine. This unexpected turn was the first of many, and Huddleston embraced it, completing five patrols and earning his submarine warfare insignia. From the engine room, he transitioned to the world of a hard-hat fleet diver and then to the elite field of Explosive Ordnance Disposal.



As an EOD technician, Huddleston’s career took him from the deserts of the Middle East during Desert Storm to the waters off Key West, where he supported the then-secret U.S. Navy Marine Mammal Program. There, he worked with dolphins to locate and clear underwater sea mines, a unique and critical mission. His diverse military career earned him qualifications as a deep-sea diver, master EOD technician, master parachutist, and warfare specialist in the surface, aviation, and submarine communities. He lived by the thrill of variety, once reflecting on his time as a parachutist, "I used to look out of the airplane before I jumped and think, 'I get paid to do this!'"



After 22 years in uniform, Huddleston answered a different kind of call, transitioning to a civilian role at China Lake. Starting as an engineering technician, he played a key role in the collaborative effort to establish the new Fuze Assessment Branch, eventually serving as its branch head and helping to build a vital function that addressed critical gaps in the Navy's capabilities. Following this, he spent seven years as the Evolved SeaSparrow Missile Ordnance Assessment coordinator for the NATO Project Office. In 2019, when two devastating earthquakes struck the base, causing massive damage to mission-critical infrastructure, Huddleston was once again tapped to lead, this time to manage the reconstruction of ordnance buildings due to his unique experience.



Throughout his civilian service, his EOD background provided a practical, mission-first perspective. This was most evident when he co-developed a patented "Dust Devil" initiator system. Frustrated by carrying a heavy, 15-pound steel can to transport blasting caps in the field, he worked with an engineer to create a lightweight, static-safe alternative that could be carried in a pocket. This innovation, born from personal experience, directly reduced the burden on service members in the field.



Reflecting on his career, Huddleston expresses no regrets, stating, "I had more than my share of adventures, and if I had life to do over again... I would do it all the exact same way." His motivation has always been clear: "It's all about helping the warfighter." This principle has been the common thread through his 45 years of service, from the engine room of a submarine to the front lines of ordnance development and facility reconstruction.



His incredible dedication was recently recognized when Rear Adm. Keith Hash acknowledged Huddleston's long and diverse career. Presenting him with a plaque, Hash congratulated him on the 45-year milestone, noting, "We appreciate the intense knowledge you bring to the table."



While what's next for Huddleston is yet to be known, 45 years of history guarantee one thing: whenever the next call comes, he will be ready to answer.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2026 Date Posted: 06.12.2026 12:38 Story ID: 567583 Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Answering the call: Huddleston's 45 years of service, by Deidre Patin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.