Detroit Arsenal Celebrates the Army's 251st Birthday

Photo By Lisa Klebba | Brig. Gen. Beth Behn speaks at the Army Birthday Cake Cutting on Thursday at Detroit Arsenal Headquarters. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Lisa Klebba | Brig. Gen. Beth Behn speaks at the Army Birthday Cake Cutting on Thursday at Detroit...... read more read more

DETROIT ARSENAL, Mich. - The Detroit Arsenal observed the Army’s 251st birthday June 11with a cake cutting ceremony.

Jenny Downey, chief of the Army Community Service Division, officiated the observance, which was attended by Detroit Arsenal senior leaders and members of the workforce.

"Today, we observe the 251st birthday of the United States Army. For more than two and a half centuries, our Soldiers have stood ready to defend our nation and its freedoms," Downey said.

Brig.Gen.Beth Behn, Commanding General for the Tank-automotiveand Armaments Command, addressed the crowd with a message of patriotism and pride in our Army.

“I love the fact that before there was a nation, there was an Army. For 251 years our Army has been defending America’s freedom,” Behn said. “For 250 years America has had freedom and been the beacon of freedom around the world.”

Behn reminisced about the nation’s bicentennial and said it was amazing to see another 50 years of US history unfold. She highlighted how the Detroit Arsenal contributes to the Army’s legacy by sustaining, acquiring, testing, and fielding the Army’s land systems.

“Everyone here feels a connection to those who came before, those currently serving and those who are going to inherit the fruits of your labor,” said Behn. “So, 50 years from now when we are celebrating the Army’s 301st birthday somebody will be able to stand here to talk about what they’ve done and what they are doing to prepare for the future.”

It is an Army custom to cut the birthday cake with a traditional saber. This serves as a reminder of the service’s enduring heritage and symbolizes the passing of history, knowledge, and traditions from one generation of Soldiers to the next. Typically, the oldest and youngest soldiers present cut the cake alongside senior leadership. The Detroit Arsenal expanded this tradition by including its longest-serving and newest civilian employees in the ceremony.

The Second Continental Congress formed the U.S. Army on June 14, 1775.June 14 is also Flag Day, marking when the 13 colonies united under the American Flag in 1777.Because the Army’s greatest assets are our people, the celebration honors our Soldiers, civilians,retirees,and their familiesas well as our flag.