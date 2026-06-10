(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Housing modernization project strengthens Army partnerships and installation resilience

    Housing modernization project strengthens Army partnerships and installation resilience

    Courtesy Photo | Senior military leaders, residents, congressional staff and industry partners observe...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Housing modernization project strengthens Army partnerships and installation resilience
    FORT SILL, Okla. — Army leaders, industry partners and community stakeholders gathered at Fort Sill this week to recognize ongoing energy modernization efforts that are transforming more than 1,700 Army family homes.
    The event included senior leader briefings, field demonstrations of active construction and resident recognition to highlight the collaborative effort between the Army, Corvias, and other partners working to improve installation infrastructure while enhancing quality of life for Soldiers and their families.
    The Fort Sill project is modernizing on-post military housing with new high-efficiency ground source heat pumps, AI-enabled smart thermostats and home controls, and upgraded water heating systems.
    The modernization effort also supports Army priorities for energy resilience and installation readiness.
    "As we leverage advanced technologies and industry partnerships to build a more resilient Fort Sill, it is essential for our collective teams to be synchronized through this process to rapidly deliver the enhanced homes our military families deserve and to generate critical savings that can be reinvested back into Fort Sill and our people” said U.S. Army Col. John Morgan, Fort Sill garrison commander.
    Installation leaders toured active project sites and observed the phased construction process, including drilling operations and residential equipment installation. Project partners discussed ongoing efforts to reduce impacts to residents by improving construction sequencing, accelerating yard restoration and incorporating lessons learned as work progresses across the community.
    For Corvias, the project reflects a long-term approach to responsible asset stewardship and partnership with the Army.
    "Every improvement we make is ultimately about the families who call Fort Sill home," said Kolby Stobbe, Senior Vice President of Property Operations for Corvias.
    "More reliable heating and cooling systems, smart home technology and proactive maintenance tools help deliver a better resident experience while reducing service disruptions and improving day-to-day quality of life."
    The Fort Sill project is part of a broader effort across the Corvias military housing portfolio to modernize critical infrastructure, strengthen energy resilience and support the Army's commitment to providing safe, reliable and sustainable housing for Soldiers and their families.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 12:17
    Story ID: 567576
    Location: US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Housing modernization project strengthens Army partnerships and installation resilience, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Housing modernization project strengthens Army partnerships and installation resilience
    Housing modernization project strengthens Army partnerships and installation resilience

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version