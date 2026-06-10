Photo By Airman 1st Class Amelia Buell | 128th Air Refueling Wing Command Chief Chief Master Sgt. Nicole M. Synowicz’s family listens as she addresses the unit for the first time as new Wing Command Chief, 128th Air Refueling Wing Air National Guard base, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, June 6, 2026. In Synowicz’s address, she expressed appreciation for her family and the pride she has to lead the unit as new Wing Command Chief. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Yang) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Amelia Buell 128th Air Refueling Wing Wing Command Chief Assumption of Command June 7, 2026

Chief Master Sgt. Nicole Synowicz takes reins as 128th Air Refueling Wing command chief

MILWAUKEE – The 128th Air Refueling Wing is proud to announce the selection of Chief Master Sgt. Nicole M. Synowicz as the next wing command chief.

Following the retirement of Chief Master Sgt. Bill Smith, Synowicz assumed responsibility as the 128th ARW wing command chief on May 15, 2026, formalized by her Change of Responsibility ceremony on June 6, 2026.

“I am excited to support our Wing Commander’s priorities and ensure our Airmen understand their part in every mission,” said Synowicz. “The squadrons within our unit offer unparalleled support to our Airmen; their diversity offers innovation, security, readiness, sustainment, logistical support, installation dependability, safety and so much more. I will be the best that I can be to support our Airmen.”

With long-standing service at the 128th ARW, Synowicz’s career has spanned through multiple roles across various departments to include personnel mission support and recruiting. In her previous role as the force support senior enlisted leader, Synowicz focused on the readiness, morale, welfare and professional development of Airmen while enforcing standards and ensuring mission effectiveness.

Synowicz will serve as the primary enlisted advisor to the 128th ARW commander, helping to oversee policies, programs and standards.

“Chief Synowicz was selected not only for her long service, but also for the trust she has earned through over 20 years of steady, hands-on leadership in this wing,” said 128th ARW commander, Col. Charles C. Merkel. “I am confident in her ability to serve as our next command chief. She will represent this wing with credibility and care for our Airmen with the judgment and perspective this role requires.”

“I believe in our mission and I believe in us,” said Synowicz, “Together, we will continue to do great things.”