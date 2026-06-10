Fallen heroes remembered

SUMPTER SMITH JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Alabama — Many Americans recognize Memorial Day as a time to honor the nation's fallen service members, but fewer know the origins of the observance. The holiday traces its roots to General Order No. 11, issued May 5, 1868, by Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic. The order established "Decoration Day" as a time for the nation to remember its war dead by decorating their graves with flowers. While communities across the country had already begun holding ceremonies to honor fallen soldiers, Logan's order formalized the observance. For decades afterward, states, cities and veterans organizations debated the holiday's origins, with many communities claiming to be the birthplace of Memorial Day. Over time, Decoration Day evolved into Memorial Day, a national day of remembrance honoring Americans who died while serving in the U.S. military. For many members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing and 99th Air Refueling Squadron, Memorial Day 2026 carried special significance as they honored the memory of Maj. Alex Klinner, Maj. Ariana Savino and Tech. Sgt. Ashley Pruitt. On March 12, 2026, a KC-135 carrying Klinner, Savino and Pruitt, along with Capt. Seth Kovall, Capt. Curtis Angst and Master Sgt. Tyler Simmons of the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, crashed in western Iran. All six crew members were killed. Support for the families, friends and fellow Airmen affected by the loss began almost immediately and has continued in the months since. During Memorial Day ceremonies in Fultondale and Trussville, Ala., Lt. Col. Chad Murray and Col. Mike Adams reflected on the lives and service of Klinner, Savino, and Pruitt, sharing stories that conveyed the profound loss felt by those who knew and served alongside them. Over the next several months, plans will be finalized for a Zeus 95 Memorial, one that will honor these Airmen and their families, and provide for those who need it, a place for remembering – “They made The Ultimate Sacrifice, Fighting for the American way, We admire them and salute them, And respect them every Memorial Day,” Hazel McGonagle.