Photo By Daniel Parry | U.S. Naval Research Laboratory and L3 Harris engineers unstow the antenna pedestal at the Blossom Point Tracking Facility, 1Q CY 26, following transportation from the L3 Harris facility the system was integrated at in Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Daniel Parry | U.S. Naval Research Laboratory and L3 Harris engineers unstow the antenna pedestal at...... read more read more

Naval Research Laboratory Receives Space Force Antenna to Expand Joint Space Test Capabilities In, From, and To Space

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) has received a transportable satellite tracking antenna system from the U.S. Space Force’s (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) System Delta 81 (SYD 81) to expand joint space testing, training and operational support capabilities at NRL’s Blossom Point Tracking Facility during the first quarter of calendar year 2026.

The antenna system enhances the facility’s ability to support tracking, telemetry and command operations for emerging space technologies and future operational concepts. The capability will provide additional flexibility for experimentation, system evaluation and long-duration performance monitoring supporting both naval and joint space missions.

Blossom Point Tracking Facility, operated by NRL, has long supported satellite command and control, communications experimentation and orbital research. Integrating the transportable system into the site’s existing infrastructure increases the facility’s capacity to support multi-band communications testing, interoperability assessments and advanced space experimentation. Analysis is underway to determine future experiments, exercises and operational events the system may support, as well as potential deployment locations to maximize mission utility.

The transfer supports broader Department of War efforts to strengthen joint test and training infrastructure while improving collaboration across the naval and space communities. The system also supports SYD 81’s mission to develop and field capabilities that enable realistic test and training environments for the U.S. Space Force.

The effort reflects ongoing collaboration between SSC, SYD 81 and NRL to improve operational readiness, expand flexible testing capability and accelerate the integration of emerging space systems into joint mission environments. The addition of the antenna provides increased access to stable, repeatable testing environments that support the evaluation of critical space-enabled capabilities for future operations.

The Laboratory is the Navy and Marine Corps’ corporate laboratory, conducting a broad program of scientific research, technology development and advanced experimentation to support operational forces and maintain the nation’s technological advantage at sea, on land, in the air and in space.

About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL is located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California.

NRL offers several mechanisms for collaborating with the broader scientific community, within and outside of the Federal government. These include Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs), LP-CRADAs, Educational Partnership Agreements, agreements under the authority of 10 USC 4892, licensing agreements, FAR contracts, and other applicable agreements.

For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at mailto:NRLPAO@us.navy.mil.

About the Space Systems Command and System Delta 81: SSC is the U.S. Space Force field command responsible for acquiring, developing and delivering resilient space capabilities to outpace emerging threats and protect our Nation’s strategic advantage in, from, and to space. Within SSC is SYD 81, who is responsible for building and fielding test and training capabilities to enable Space Training and Readiness Command and Space Combat Forces Command to successfully meet their readiness needs.

For more information, contact SSC Public Affairs at (310) 653-3145 or SSC.PA@spaceforce.mil.