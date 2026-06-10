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    Patton Museum invites community to special America 250 celebration on July 4

    Patton Museum invites community to special America 250 celebration on July 4

    Photo By Eric Pilgrim | The Fort Knox General George Patton Museum of Leadership will host a special public...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Story by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — The Fort Knox General George Patton Museum of Leadership will host a special public event July 4 honoring America’s 250 years of independence.

    Held at the museum, the celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature historic reenactors, an outdoor exhibit of restored military vehicles and a cake cutting ceremony. The cake cutting will begin at 2 p.m.

    The museum, located north of Fort Knox’s main Chaffee Gate on Highway 31W, is accessible to the public. Directions are provided via a QR code on the event flyer above. The museum will be closed July 3 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

    VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 08:40
    Story ID: 567543
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Patton Museum invites community to special America 250 celebration on July 4, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Patton Museum invites community to special America 250 celebration on July 4
    Patton Museum invites community to special America 250 celebration on July 4

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    Fort Knox, Patton Museum, Kentucky, Fourth of July, Independence Day, July 4, America250

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