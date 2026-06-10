Patton Museum invites community to special America 250 celebration on July 4

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The Fort Knox General George Patton Museum of Leadership will host a special public event July 4 honoring America’s 250 years of independence.
Held at the museum, the celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature historic reenactors, an outdoor exhibit of restored military vehicles and a cake cutting ceremony. The cake cutting will begin at 2 p.m.
The museum, located north of Fort Knox’s main Chaffee Gate on Highway 31W, is accessible to the public. Directions are provided via a QR code on the event flyer above. The museum will be closed July 3 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 08:40
|Story ID:
|567543
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|16
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|0
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