Col. John DeLion assumes command of 8th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kurt Helphinstine, Seventh Air Force deputy commander, presided over the ceremony, which was attended by family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders, members of the 8th Fighter Wing and civic leaders from Gunsan.

Helphinstine noted a year of historic milestones for the outgoing command team, specifically citing major joint and combined exercises, elevated quality-of-life initiatives, and the arrival of Kunsan’s first command-sponsored families.

“To the Wolf Pack, thank you for your grit, your innovation and your unwavering dedication,” Gaetke said. “Never forget that what you do matters. You are part of something bigger. You are part of the Wolf Pack’s proud legacy, and you will shape its heritage. It has been my greatest privilege to fly, fight and lead together with you.”

During the ceremony, Gaetke received a Legion of Merit medal for her accomplishments and commitment as a commander of the 8th FW. Additionally, Gaetke was presented with the presidential watch and the Order of National Security Samil Medal by ROKAF Col. Lee, Kyong-Soo, 38th Fighter Group commander, in recognition for her contributing service to the defense and security of the ROK.

Following the presentation of awards, Helphinstine led the traditional passing of the guidon, marking the official transfer of authority. The transition of command reflects the Wolf Pack’s continued focus on readiness and deterrence as the 8 FW supports combined operations alongside the ROK within the Indo-Pacific region.

Prior to becoming the 8th FW commander, DeLion was the 57th Operations Group commander at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. He is a command pilot with approximately 2,000 flight hours and has possessed a variety of positions including operational and weapons evaluation roles and leadership positions at the squadron, group, and liaison levels.

“To the men and women of the Wolf Pack, I look forward to serving with you beside our ROK allies,” DeLion said. “We defend this base, be ever ready to accept follow-on forces, and, if needed, take the fight North.”