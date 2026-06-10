News Release

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit holds change of command ceremony

DETROIT — U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Caren C. Damon relieved Capt. Richard P. Armstrong as commander of Sector Detroit in a change of command ceremony at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial, Grosse Pointe, Michigan, June 11, 2026.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that marks the transfer of authority and responsibility from one individual to another.

Armstrong will assume the role of chief of staff for the Coast Guard Southeast District in Miami, Florida. Under his command, Sector Detroit has made significant strides in ensuring the safety and security of the Great Lakes region through various operations andcollaborations.

"It has been an absolute honor to lead the exceptional men and women of this sector,” said Armstrong. "The relentless dedication of our crew, particularly during challenging operations, has been nothing short of extraordinary. I leave knowing our maritime community remains secure, and I pass the watch to Capt. Damon with absolute confidence in her leadership."

Damon, currently serving as the Deputy Sector Commander of Maryland-National Capital Region, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role. She has demonstrated a strong commitment to the Coast Guard's missions and a deep understanding of the complexities of maritime operations.

“I am honored and excited to join the exceptional team at Sector Detroit,” said Damon. “I look forward to working collaboratively with our partners and serving the maritime community to ensure the safety, security and environmental stewardship of the Great Lakes region.”

Sector Detroit is responsible for the operational and administrative oversight of 11 subordinate commands operating in direct support of Coast Guard missions, including search and rescue, law enforcement, aids to navigation, ice breaking, ice rescue and maritime homeland security. The sector works closely with federal, state, local and international partners to fulfill its mission of protecting lives, property and the marine environment.

For further information, please contact Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer, Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez at 313-910-1234 or via email at mailto:samuel.D.RodriguezGarcia@uscg.mil.

-USCG-