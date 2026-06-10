CENTCOM to Conclude 30th Regional Cooperation Exercise

Photo By Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah | Uzbek and Kyrgyz Republic partners observe a UH-60 Black Hawk during medical evacuation training as part of Exercise Regional Cooperation 26 at Fort Harrison, Montana, June 9, 2026. Regional Cooperation 2026 is an annual, multinational U.S. Central Command-sponsored command-post, field training and cyber defense exercise conducted by U.S. National Guard units in partnership with nations from Central and South Asia, and other participating nations. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah | Uzbek and Kyrgyz Republic partners observe a UH-60 Black Hawk during medical...... read more read more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) will conclude Exercise Regional Cooperation 2026 on June 12 at Fort Harrison, Montana.

More than 350 military personnel from 10 countries and 10 U.S. National Guard units have participated during the past two weeks. Training scenarios involved command post coordination, field tactics, and cyber security.

"Building relationships and trust with our partner forces is critical during real world operations and cooperation," said Command Sgt. Maj. Battulga Baatar from the Mongolian Armed Forces.

The 11-day event provided participating forces opportunities to collaborate, train, and enhance military readiness. Personnel completed scenario-driven training in hand-to-hand combat, drone operations, land navigation, and combat medical support.

"Trust isn't developed during a crisis, it is developed before the crisis," said Lt. Col. Randall Phillips, CENTCOM's lead planner for the exercise. "We're building partnership, interoperability, trust, and understanding between everybody."

Regional Cooperation is the largest CENTCOM training event with central and south Asian nations. This year's exercise is the 30th iteration.