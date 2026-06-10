(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CENTCOM to Conclude 30th Regional Cooperation Exercise

    Medical Evacuation Training Exercise Regional Cooperation 26

    Photo By Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah | Uzbek and Kyrgyz Republic partners observe a UH-60 Black Hawk during medical...... read more read more

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    CENTCOM to Conclude 30th Regional Cooperation Exercise

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) will conclude Exercise Regional Cooperation 2026 on June 12 at Fort Harrison, Montana.

    More than 350 military personnel from 10 countries and 10 U.S. National Guard units have participated during the past two weeks. Training scenarios involved command post coordination, field tactics, and cyber security.

    "Building relationships and trust with our partner forces is critical during real world operations and cooperation," said Command Sgt. Maj. Battulga Baatar from the Mongolian Armed Forces.

    The 11-day event provided participating forces opportunities to collaborate, train, and enhance military readiness. Personnel completed scenario-driven training in hand-to-hand combat, drone operations, land navigation, and combat medical support.

    "Trust isn't developed during a crisis, it is developed before the crisis," said Lt. Col. Randall Phillips, CENTCOM's lead planner for the exercise. "We're building partnership, interoperability, trust, and understanding between everybody."

    Regional Cooperation is the largest CENTCOM training event with central and south Asian nations. This year's exercise is the 30th iteration.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 16:07
    Story ID: 567493
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTCOM to Conclude 30th Regional Cooperation Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. and Partner Service Members Conduct M4 Familiarization Training During Exercise Regional Cooperation 2026
    Medical Evacuation Training Exercise Regional Cooperation 26
    Medical Evacuation Training Exercise Regional Cooperation 26
    Regional Cooperation 2026 Patrol Lanes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RC26
    CENTCOM
    regionalcooperation26
    RegionalCooperation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version