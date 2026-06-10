Fort Buchanan marks Army's 251st Birthday on Puerto Rico's leading morning news program

Courtesy Photo | Fort Buchanan leaders, Soldiers, and future Soldiers joined Puerto Rico's leading morning television program, Noticentro al Amanecer, June 9 to celebrate the U.S. Army's 251st Birthday and highlight the Army's enduring commitment to the people of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. see less | View Image Page

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FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Fort Buchanan leaders, Soldiers, and future Soldiers joined Puerto Rico's leading morning television program, Noticentro al Amanecer, June 9 to celebrate the U.S. Army's 251st Birthday and highlight the Army's enduring commitment to the people of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

Broadcast live across the island, the appearance brought together two generations of Army service during a ceremonial cake-cutting featuring Col. John D. Samples, commanding officer Fort Buchanan; Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation's senior enlisted advisor; recruiters Staff Sgts. Edward Bringas and Luis R. Santiago-Rodríguez; and future Soldiers Gadiel Pomales, Paola Ayala Perez, and Orleane Paris Diaz.

The event showcased the Army's longstanding relationship with Puerto Rico and the next generation of citizens preparing to serve.

"For 251 years, the U.S. Army has defended our nation, and as we prepare to celebrate America's 250th birthday, we are reminded that the Nation does not exist without the Army," said Samples. "Fort Buchanan has been part of Puerto Rico for more than a century. Parents, grandparents, sons, and daughters have all served through this installation, and today we see the next generation ready to continue that legacy."

During the interview, Samples highlighted Fort Buchanan's role as the Army's home in the Caribbean.

With an annual operational budget of approximately $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports thousands of civilian employees, service members, contractors, and local businesses across the island. Ongoing infrastructure projects continue to generate economic activity while strengthening military readiness.

"Fort Buchanan exists to enable the readiness of our toops, but our impact extends well beyond the installation gates," said Samples. "Whether supporting disaster response operations, investing in infrastructure, or developing leaders who bring valuable skills back to their communities, we are part of the fabric of Puerto Rico."

Bergman-Gándara emphasized the critical role citizens of Puerto Rico have played throughout Army history.

"The Army would not exist without the service of Puerto Rican men and women," said Bergman-Gándara. "Today, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 service members from the Active Army, Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve. The presence of future Soldiers during this ceremony reflects the Army's continued relevance across generations."

The television segment concluded with an invitation for the public to attend Fort Buchanan's Independence Day celebration on July 4, as the Army and the nation commemorate two historic milestones in 2026.

Through strategic engagement with local media, Fort Buchanan reinforces the Army's enduring commitment to Puerto Rico, strengthens public trust, and inspires the next generation of Soldiers and Army professionals.