NHHC Announces “Priming the Warfighter” Digital Release

The Naval History and Heritage Command announced the digital release of its newest publication “Priming the Warfighter: Learning from 250 Years of Navy History,” June 12, 2026.

In this volume, NHHC historians, Tyler Pitrof and Guy Nasuti, bring together a collection of 18 articles, essays, and white papers produced by NHHC that analyze and uncover details of episodes from U.S. Naval history over the past 250 years in the pursuit of better appreciation of and solutions for current problems.

“The mission of the Naval History and Heritage Command is to preserve and present an accurate history of the United States Navy,” said NHHC Director, Rear Adm. Samuel J. Cox, USN (ret.), in the book’s foreword. “To celebrate 250 years of American sea power, NHHC has compiled this volume of historical studies to inform, inspire, and educate service members and the public. Although the topics range widely, on display throughout is the resilience, adaptability, and ingenuity of the Navy and the American sailor.”

History is full of lessons that can be used to augment lived experience and training. It is ultimately through these shared experiences that history acts as a force multiplier and contributes to the Navy and Marine Corps mission of projecting peace and strength throughout the world.

To download the digital edition of this publication, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/publication/issues/77118

To download other NHHC publications, visit: https://www.history.navy.mil/research/publications/publications-by-subject.html

NHHC, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for the preservation, analysis, and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC is composed of many activities including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, ten museums, USS Constitution repair facility and the historic ship Nautilus.

For more news from NHHC, visit http://www.history.navy.mil