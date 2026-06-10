This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2026

Courtesy Photo | This is a news clip from the June 7, 1946, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis. Throughout its history, beginning in 1909, Fort McCoy, and as Camp McCoy before that, has been a home for all types of Total Force training for all the military services, and a place to help mobilize troops for deployments when the nation calls. Since 1909, the post has been integral in supporting the Army National Guard, Army Reserve, Regular Army, plus the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and other government and civilian partner agencies, living up to its motto as “The Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Historical Photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | This is a news clip from the June 7, 1946, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at Fort...... read more read more

Fort McCoy, Wis., was established in 1909. Here is a look back at some installation history from May 2026 and back.

80 Years Ago — June 1946

FROM THE JUNE 7, 1946, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Chief, Officers’ Counseling Unit ends service (By Newspaper Staff) — Maj. Walter A. Scoville, Jr., Riverside, Ill., chief of the officers’ counseling section of separation center, was relieved from active duty June 1. He was replaced by Capt. Jack A. Schulz of Aurora, Ill., who has served as counselor since last August.

A member of the Officers Reserve, Maj. Scoville entered the service in August 1942 with his first assignment at Chanute Field, Rantoul, Ill. He remained there for a period of three years serving in the capacity of squadron adjutant, assistant provost marshal and ground safety officer.

Served first as officer

Transferred to McCoy in August 1945, Maj. Scoville was assigned to Officers' Counseling, serving first as counselor. His appointment to chief of counseling took effect in December. Prior to entering service, Maj. Scoville was industrial relations advisor with the E. I. DuPont de Nemours & Co. plant at Joliet, Ill. He was previously connected with the Board of Trade in Chicago as a grain broker.

Maj. Scoville is a graduate of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Entered as aviation cadet

Capt. Schulz entered the service in Nov., 1941, as an aviation cadet, receiving his commission as a second lieutenant in February of the following year.

Prior to his assignment here as counselor, Capt. Schulz was stationed at Lowry Field, Colo., as training officer of the Army Air Force Armament and Photography School and as publications and photographic officer at Boca Raton, Fla. He attended the classification school for counselors at Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga.

FROM THE JUNE 7, 1946, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Army To Conduct Worldwide Head Count June 14 (By Newspaper Staff) — The Army will conduct its personnel inventory Friday, June 14, when all over the world identical reports will be filled out, Army Headquarters in Washington announced this week.

Inconsistencies in returns of strength, personnel statistics and other personnel records received by the War Department show that commanding officers, personnel adjutants and others charged with the preparation of morning reports, verification of rosters, issuance of orders involving the assignment and movement of personnel and units, and other administrative details involving personnel accounting, are not giving the painstaking supervision to this work that its importance demands. Promptness in submission of personnel reports and accuracy in their preparation are essential. Current administrative instructions and procedures are sufficiently clear and detailed to leave no justification for this situation, Maj. Gen. Edward F. Witsell, the adjutant general stated.

The universal Army head count will be made in order to arrive at the correct strength of the Army. No leaves, passes or furloughs will be granted unless the individual can return to his proper station before June 14, 1946. Persons on terminal leave, enlistment or reenlistment furloughs, pre-embarkation leaves and furloughs or cases of extreme emergency are exempt.

The main purpose of this report or “nose count,” the order stated, is to show the military personnel physically present in the Continental United States and the assigned and attached unassigned strength of the command on the date of the inventory as well as those eligible for separation June 30, 1946. The roster will include such data as the name, serial number, branch, race, grade, MOS, duty SSN, component, date of birth, ASR score, category of selection of class of volunteer, month of separation selected by officers, month and year of current enlistment, months of service, etc.

FROM THE JUNE 14, 1946, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: A-26 lands At old Camp Field on stopover (By Newspaper Staff) — Capt. D. J. Keeffe, Saturday landed his A-26 attack model plane at the old Camp McCoy airfield as a stopover since it is needed in father's home which he visited in Athens, Wis.

The routine flight from Eglin Field, Fla., to Chicago and on to McCoy was made in less than five hours. The stunt ship was landed at 2 p.m. Sunday and Capt. Keeffe's father, Patrick M. Keeffe, friend of the family, Capt. Harold McGinnis, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Davies and son, John, all of Athens, Wis., were at the airport to see the takeoff. Some children from the Sparta State School who were at supper at the field at the old camp were also there.

An 'M' model

Lt. L. C. Graves, Grohams, Ore., and T/Sgt. A. A. Kloesberg, Miami, Fla., were his crew. The pilot and crew flew a borrowed A-26, carrying a shipment at Eglin Field and T/Sgt. Kransberg was in the aircraft chief.

The pilot, Capt. Keeffe, graduated from ACR Racing Grounds Command at Eglin Field, Fla. The boat is which he went overseas was sent out of North Africa and 115 miles over 100 feet at 15 years, they went westward. They were on their way to India where they trained Chinese and Capt. Keeffe flew combat missions back there.

Down behind lines

He served with the 14th Air Force in China in the China-Burma-India campaign, flying air Fighting missions in B-19s, between that point in June, 1944, he flew enemy lines and spent one month walking back to friendly territory. He gave the rest of his time overseas flying transport and return to the states in November, 1945, after 17 months overseas service.

Capt. Keeffe is the holder of the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with one cluster and the Purple Heart with cluster.

FROM THE JUNE 21, 1946, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Former McCoy adjutant signs up as master sergeant (By Newspaper Staff) — Former Lt. Col. John F. McCoy, who served as post adjutant for 44 months prior to separation in February, reenlisted as master sergeant recently upon termination of his terminal leave.

A veteran of 27 years service, McCoy gained the position of a captain in June 1942 and in immediate rank over as adjutant in the old camp. He served under Col. George MacMullin, former post commander, and Brig. Gen. John R. Rice, ex-commanding general. Sgt. McCoy will report for duty with the Military Personnel Procurement division in Madison. Prior to entering service in 1912 when he was commissioned and assigned to Illinois ROTC unit as head of the detachment, there he was stationed until 1942 when he was commissioned and assigned to McCoy.

Master Sgt. John F. McCoy

Prior to entering service, McCoy had been employed in the newspaper field and later as a postal clerk. During his military career he served in Hawaii before joining the army reserve. He spent nine years with his old unit before moving to Washington, D.C., to serve as Secretary of the Committee for the War College from 1928 to 1934.

As a master sergeant he was assigned to the University of Illinois ROTC unit as head of the detachment, where he was stationed until 1942 when he was commissioned and assigned to McCoy.

FROM THE JUNE 21, 1946, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Cpl. Alton, ex-prisoner, enlists in RA (By Newspaper Staff) — Surviving the hardships and torture of a Japanese prison camp for 39 months, Cpl. Gordon H. Alton, Deer River, Minn., reenlisted in the Regular Army at the McCoy induction and recruiting office this week.

Captured at Corregidor in May 1942, Alton was taken to Luzon for a two-year period during which time he was forced to help in the construction of Nichols Air Field in Manila. Due to ill treatment, beatings with rods and sticks, and lack of food, Alton lost 50 pounds in weight and suffered extreme ill health.

Worked in copper mine

Alton was then taken to a prison camp in Hannawa, Japan, to work in a copper mine. Conditions were even worse at this camp, according to Alton, who stated that the "menus" consisted of barley and millet seed served three times daily along with soup made of carrot tops and flavored with soy sauce. During the 14 months stay at this camp, Alton lost weight until he tipped the scales at only 98 pounds and suffered even worse torture at the hands of the Japanese.

With zero weather, the prisoners were allowed only two uniforms and one pair of tennis shoes for the two-year period. Soap was given to the men at the amount of one bar of soap every two months to be used by three men. Razors were made from mess kit knives.

Crammed into hold

The trip to Japan was made under extreme difficulty. Alton explained, since 1,035 men were placed in the hold of the ship which would only accommodate only 100 men in a comfortable manner. Food was lowered to the men twice daily and water only once daily during the entire trip of 10 days.

Following his liberation in September 1945, Alton was taken to Yokohama and then to Manila where he left for the United States by plane, taking off from Nichols Field which he had helped to construct.

Alton was sent to Letterman General Hospital, San Francisco, Calif., and later to Schick General Hospital, Clinton, Okla., prior to receiving a convalescent furlough of 104 days.

Alton is 27 years old. He was drafted in August 1937, when he was inducted at Fort Snelling, Minn. His first assignment was with the 4th Cavalry at Fort Meade, S.D. Following 24 months of service here he went to Fort McDowell, Calif., where he enlisted with the 55th Coast Artillery for service in the Philippines, making the trip in February 1940.

FROM THE JUNE 28, 1946, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: ETO Silver Star winner released from active duty (By Newspaper Staff) — Wearing the Silver and Bronze Stars and Purple Heart, Lt. Charles J. Lapham, Mosinee, Wis., was relieved from active duty at the separation center Friday following combat duty in the European theater of operations.

Lt. Lapham received the Silver Star for distinguished, courageous service in action at the Purple Heart for wounds received simultaneously although wounded. In both legs with shrapnel, Lt. Lapham, a platoon leader, was successful in getting his troops organized and to safety before being ordered back by headquarters medical officer. He was hospitalized at Reims, France, with the 20th General Hospital for a period extending into August 1945.

The Bronze Star was presented following action at Speyer, Germany, when Lt. Lapham led a convoy through enemy-held territory in the face of the enemy.

Lt. Lapham served with the 19th Infantry, 79th Division during seven overseas combat periods and in France, Germany, and Austria. He was with occupation troops in Germany prior to regulation of the states in June 1946.

Lt. Lapham entered the service in April 1943, following training at the Montana State University, Missoula, Mont. He entered officer candidate school at Fort Benning, Ga., receiving his bars in June 1944.

Lt. Lapham plans to return to Montana State University, Missoula, for further education. A football star in college, Lt. Lapham played center with the 1936 division team that won the title and represented the Fourth Army in Dallas, Texas, in 1942.

FROM THE JUNE 28, 1946, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Recruiting Sgt. awarded Army Commendation (By Newspaper Staff) — Chief clerk of the recruiting office, Master Sgt. Catherine R. Berg Wausau, Wis., was awarded the Army Commendation Ribbon this week by order of Maj. Gen. Patrick W. Timberlake, War Department's Recruiting Division.

The commendation read in part: “During this period, (Sgt. Berg) has served with distinction. Your zeal and efficiency have resulted in the highest recruiting and skill in handling technical information were required for the fulfillment of your duties.

“I was delighted to duty details and display of exceptionally fine judgment during this period enabled you to meet your responsibility in a constructive manner.

“Your pleasing personality, adaptability and efficiency exhibited in handling all assignments has won admiration and respect from all whom you have worked.

“You are commended for the outstanding manner in which you performed your duties.”

The commendation was made while Berg was employed with the Army Security Agency at Arlington Hall, Va., prior to entering the service. She was stationed clerk with the Washington Board in Wausau. She recently signed to return to the army after her WAC discharge and is now serving in a troopship class at the Madison office.

She enlisted in the service on Sept. 9, 1943, and was sent to Camp McCoy the following week.

75 Years Ago — June 1951

FROM THE JUNE 15, 1951, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY: Three chaplains return from Chaplain School (By Newspaper Staff) — School days have ended for post Chaplains Percival Lovseth, Duane A. Windmiller and Albin R. Appelquist, all first lieutenants, who have just returned after completing a six weeks course at the Chaplain school, Fort Sill, N.M.

The Chaplain school, which serves chaplains of both the Army and the Air Force, has as its mission the special training of already professionally qualified clergymen for the specialized duties of military chaplains.

The chaplains learned all they need to know about such specifically military matters as the organization and administration of the service. They learned, also, what their responsibilities and required duties are. For example, they learned that their mission is primarily religious and that under no circumstances can they be detailed to any non-religious task. Their responsibility in the area of the church ministry of the home church to men and women in the service.

To enable McCoy's chaplains to further accomplish this mission, the Chaplain school offered them special courses in counseling, the use of audio-visuals in religious training and the aspects of speaking peculiar to a military congregation.

FROM THE JUNE 15, 1951, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY: The longest bridge ever built by McCoy engineers (By Newspaper Staff) — This feat has been recorded not once, but approximately 20 times by the 317th Ponton Bridge Company.

Aided by Company “B” of the 645th Engineer Combat Battalion, the 317th again pushed their 713-foot M-4 ponton bridge across a back water of Castle Rock Lake between Necedah and Mauston, Wis., last week.

Ordinarily the bridge doesn’t run more than 608 feet — that’s the length which the 317th’s training equipment permits.

“We borrowed some extra pontoons and balk from the post engineers so we could build the longer bridge,” said Capt. Edwin S. Johnson, Levittown, N.Y., who commands the 317th.

A former Reserve unit from Benton Harbor, Mich., the 317th is bivouacked in a tent city a few hundred yards from the bridge site. They act as an instructor group and other engineer outfits put up the pontoon bridge under their supervision.

Because the training companies are “green,” the 317th has to mix sweat with advice. In the past six weeks, the 317th has done a lot of bridge building.

“I think we could put the darned bridge up and tear it down in our sleep,” declared Sgt. 1st Class Bruno Panetta, St. Joseph, Mich.

First Lt. Sheldon Garber, Chicago, a 317th platoon leader, called the latest operation “strictly routine,” but it was one of the most grueling tasks that the 317th has yet completed.

And, of course, it was equally tough for Company “B” of the 645th Engineers. The mission of the two companies: put the bridge under the cover of darkness so the “VI Corps Artillery can move up across the lake.”

The entire project was carried out under simulated combat conditions. A detachment from the 199th Engineer Combat Battalion acted as an aggressor force to harass the operation.

The maneuvers opened with a 50-mile motor march that took the two engineer companies through Necedah, Mauston, New Lisbon, and back into a pup-tented bivouac area.

60 Years Ago — June 1966

FROM THE JUNE 10, 1966, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: 32nd Division to arrive at Camp McCoy tomorrow (By Newspaper Staff) — More than 8 ,000 Wisconsin Army National Guardsmen of the 32nd Infantry Division will arrive at Camp McCoy this week to begin two weeks of intensive combat training.

The famous “Red Arrow” Division, commanded by Maj. Gen. John A. Dunlap of Milwaukee will begin arriving Saturday for their annual active-duty training.

The 32d was first organized in 1917 and saw action in World War I campaigns such as Haute-Alsace, Aisne-Marne, and Meuse-Argonne. In World War II, the men of the “Red Arrow” blazed a trail of bitterly fought battles across the South Pacific. Landing in Australia in the spring of 1942, they met and defeated the enemy on New Guinea and at Leyte, Manila, Imuran and other Philippine battles.

As a tribute to their bravery, the Philippine government renamed the Villa Verde Trail, which the 32nd wrested from the enemy, the “Red Arrow Trail.” During their nearly two years of combat in World War II, the men of the 32nd Division won six Congressional Medals of Honor, 157 Distinguished Service Crosses, 49 Legion of Merit awards, 845 Silver Stars, 1,855 Bronze Stars, 98 Air Medals and 78 Soldier’s Medals. It was a bittersweet fame — more than 11,500 Purple Hearts were awarded to men of the division wounded or killed during the struggle.

The “Red Arrow” was once again called to the service of its country in 1961 when it was activated and subsequently designated a ready force of the Strategic Army Corps (STRAC).

More recently, .as an Army National Guard unit, the division’s 1st Brigade, commanded by Col. Richard Ballman of Milwaukee, was named one of the six Selected Reserve Force (SRF) Brigades in the nation. The 1st Brigade is now operating under an increased training schedule that will result in a high degree of combat readiness to meet any contingency.

FROM THE JUNE 17, 1966, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: 1st Brigade first SRF unit to take field ATTs (By Newspaper Staff) — All eyes at Camp McCoy are on the Big One of the 32nd Infantry Division.

The Big One for this Annual Field Training of Wisconsin’s 32nd National Guard Division is Col. Richard J. Ballman’s 1st Infantry Brigade. This 3,800-man Selected Reserve Force unit, including its supporting troops, have established some firsts of their own since they were created seven months ago.

They make up the first SRF unit in the nation to get its first field tests after an accelerated and intensive training program at armories throughout Wisconsin.

And they are the first unit of this size — practically full combat strength and fully equipped — to get field exercises and tests at Camp McCoy in more than 20 years.

The Red Arrows SRF is built around the brigade with three infantry battalions, including the division’s first mechanized infantry battalion, and the supporting units from artillery (a battalion) and companies from aviation, signal, medical, and maintenance units, and cavalry troop.

There are 39 units, many of them as split units between two communities, in 35 Wisconsin towns and cities involved in the brigade. When they started their annual training with Exercise Roadrunner, the Citizen-Soldiers suddenly became all Soldier.

In initial defense and attack problems, closely scored by umpires and controllers, many of the troops went for 35 hours straight to complete their mission before getting a deserved rest.

The situations were made as realistic as possible for every Guardsman with the use of simulators and blank rounds, use of aggressors, and a logical combat purpose through a mythical battle situation that existed in Wisconsin.

Commanders emphasized that in the problem development friendly and aggressor forces were balanced at a ratio of one to one — one friendly trooper to one aggressor trooper.

All this was in preparation for the climax of the 1966 summer encampment — the Army training tests. At the opening of the training period, Maj. Gen. John A. Dunlap, Red Arrow division commander, told his officers: “I expect the results of the Army training tests to be outstanding. The next 11 days will determine the effectiveness of armory preparation.”

50 Years Ago — June 1976

FROM THE JUNE 3, 1976, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: Riley group runs airfield operations (By Newspaper Staff) — A good, experienced pilot is usually at the controls of an aircraft when it achieves a smooth landing. A good, experienced crew is usually responsible for the smooth operation of an airfield.

The smooth running of the Fort McCoy Army Airfield can be attributed to the efforts of the men from the 1st Aviation Company, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kan. The Fort Riley Company with a staff composed of 23 enlisted, seven warrant and two commissioned officers will be manning various sections of the airfield during Annual Training ‘76.

One of these men is SFC Arthur Mager, operations sergeant. He says operations is responsible for receiving and filing flight plans on all aircraft arriving to departing McCoy. The operations section also coordinates crash rescue activities at the airfield.

In addition, it maintains all data that is necessary for flight planning, such as flight publications and weather teletype.

Another duty which Mager and his staff of four dispatchers have upon themselves is that of assisting aviators and passengers as necessary. To accomplish the monumental task, the operations sergeant and four dispatchers operate the section of the airfield 24 hours a day. The workload is broken into two 12-hour shifts.

The men of the 1st Aviation Company also staff the control tower at the airfield. The four men who have responsibility for operation of the tower 12 hours a day, five days a week are also responsible for the smooth and orderly movement of aircraft into and out of the Fort McCoy airfield. They are also responsible for flight following aircraft within the reservation boundaries.

When the tower is not in operation, the operations section maintains an advisory center for all aircraft. The aviation group also maintains a Ground Control Approach (GCA) section. The GCA section at the Fort McCoy Airfield is set up primarily for training pilots in ground control approach techniques. The main purpose of GCA is to aid pilots in landing during adverse weather conditions.

The 1st Aviation Company also keeps a maintenance section to perform necessary maintenance on organic aircraft. These are aircraft which support missions on and around activities at Fort McCoy. Also included are backup aircraft for the medical evacuation team.

40 Years Ago — June 1986

FROM THE JUNE 19, 1986, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: 1001st runs field bakery, laundry (By David Saunders) — The freshly baked bread sat neatly in rows as other loaves were being taken from the oven and added to the racks. The aroma of bread fresh from the oven is one that is always welcome.

But this may not seem like a usual day in the field unless you are a member of the 1001st Field Service Company from Chillicothe, Ohio.

The 1001st Field Service Company spent the first two weeks of June conducting annual training at Fort McCoy.

The 1001st, which consists of bakery, laundry, shower, grave registration and sales units, received excellent ratings during their Army Readiness Training Evaluation Program (ARTEP), according to 1st Lt. Lawrence Lipscomb, 1001st company commander.

“We had a good team effort, everybody worked together,” said Lt. Lipscomb.

The bakery, while also training in chemical and nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) skills, was able to deliver over 1,000 loaves of fresh bread and dozens of cookies during their training.

Sgt. Hubert Carpenter of the 1001st bakery said the unit is capable of serving 16,000 Soldiers a day with each Soldier receiving one half pound of fresh bread.

“We can feed them, shower them, and wash and sew their clothes,” said Sgt. Rosemary Burnes of the 1001st laundry and renovation platoon.

During training Burnes said they were able to wash clothes for hundreds of people daily. When received, the clothes were marked according to the owner and then sorted to be washed.

The washer, capable of washing 60 pounds of clothing at a time, also has its own self-contained hot water heater. According to Burnes, the washer takes clothes through a 26-minute, 6 cycle wash to ensure cleanliness.

After the final cycle the clothes are put through a 13-minute drying cycle, sometimes a little longer for BDU's. Other units of the 1001st were also kept busy. The shower point accommodates over 1,000 people for showers. The grave registration and salvage unit could not operate under such real conditions but were able to receive excellent training by training aids.

As well as sharpening their common skills and NBC knowledge, members of the 1001st participated in night and day compass courses, night road movement, and posted 24-hour guard duty, according to Lipscomb. The company was also under constant attack, surviving the hard not encountered in previous years.

(Sgt. Saunders is a Reservist assigned to the 83rd Army Reserve Command Public Affairs Office, Columbus, Ohio.)

30 Years Ago — June 1996

FROM THE JUNE 7, 1996, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: JROTC camp teaches leadership (By Rob Schuette, Triad Staff) — Activities offered at the Chicago Junior ROTC camp held at Fort McCoy from May 25 through May 31 challenged the 455 cadets physically and mentally to reach and use their full capabilities.

From the time they arrived and helped set up their barracks to the final pass in review, the cadets had many of the same experiences Army recruits would encounter during basic training, said Lt. Col. Henry James, camp commander. The 58 cadre were former servicemembers, civilian chaperons or National Guard medic.

“The training is structured so cadets learn confidence and leadership within a company structure and how to live with other cadets from other schools and different backgrounds,” James said. “During the week here, each cadet learns to be a good leader, which also requires that they know how to be a good follower.”

Cadets ranged from 14 to 18 years old. They did a wide variety of physical activities, including drilling; physical training, such as Airborne planning for a 34-foot tower, marshalling; 12-, 34- and 55-foot towers; confidence and conditioning course training; and land navigation, using maps and compasses.

On the final day of training, the cadets held a “challenge day,” during which medals and ribbons were awarded to winners of various competitive events, such as one-mile runs, sit-ups and 50-yard dashes. The cadets also learned about science and mathematics.

“The purpose of the camp isn’t to encourage these students to go into the military, but to make them into better citizens and encourage them to go to college,” James said. “Many of the students in the group enjoy the experience of the camp and come back another year.”

Kathleen Barrett, 14, who will be a sophomore at Lane Technical High School in Chicago, said she learned discipline and how to respect other cadets during the camp.

“I had a lot of fun rappelling,” she said. “I’m afraid of heights, and I thought I couldn't do it, but I like challenges and did it. It also served as a staff sergeant and that helped me learn how to give certain orders.”

Pam Cavallino, 14, who will be a sophomore at Lincoln Park High School in Michigan, said she took great pride in being the only female in her group who was able to climb over a wall during the confidence course.

“They gave us a lot of responsibility here,” she said. “I learned you have to speak loudly, so people can hear you.”

Javor Embery, 17, who will be a junior at Dunbar Vocational High School in Chicago, said he learned discipline, teamwork, motivation, leadership and safety from the camp.

“I learned we have to work as a team to get things done,” he said. “My favorite activity was the obstacle course, which is a lot like parachute jumping I’ve done with my dad. I practiced not looking down so much, and that made it easier.”

20 Years Ago — June 2006

FROM THE JUNE 23, 2006, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: Troop Project to expand, improve Young Air Assault Strip under way (By Rob Schuette, Triad Staff) — Troop project work to expand and improve Young Air Assault Strip to accommodate the landing and takeoffs of C-17 aircraft has begun.

Members of the 229th Engineer Company of Prairie du Chien (Headquarters) and Platteville (Detachment) began this work during a June extended combat training (ECT) drill, said Capt. Susanne Wunderlin, the commander of the 229th. The unit is aligned to the 264th Engineer Group of Chippewa Falls, Wis. The work includes lengthening the runway from 4,300 to 6,250 feet and widening the runway from 60 to 90 feet.

“This project work is just wonderful,” Wunderlin said. “We have many newer Soldiers who can get time on the equipment.”

Much of the work in this ECT included grubbing and clearing of the runway area. Wunderlin said the work also includes re-routing an access road that was in the way of the runway project. Soil from a swampy area to support the runway/road rerouting project was brought to the project.

Some unit members will conduct weekend and special ECT sessions throughout the summer to complete the work and prepare the runway for testing by C-17 aircraft this fall, she said.

Michael Perzel III, Fort McCoy Troop Projects coordinator for W Training Service Inc., the contractor for the Directorate of Support Services, said Fort McCoy is on the Air Force’s test sites for C-17s.

The Air Force is conducting tests to learn the requirements of the aircraft to land on semi-improved landing/takeoff areas.

Fort McCoy benefits from the troop project work because it supports training and costs much less than contracting the project, Perzel said.

Pfc. Jeff Ward of the 229th said he has been with the unit since March, so he appreciated the time he was able to spend operating the equipment.

10 Years Ago — June 2016

FROM THE JUNE 10, 2016, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Civil Affairs Soldiers build land-navigation skills (By Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Staff) — Equipped with compasses, maps, and eyes keen for terrain features, Soldiers with the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) of Green Bay, Wis., ventured out May 27 to Fort McCoy’s Compass Course 2 on South Post to complete land-navigation training.

Land navigation, also called orienteering, and map reading are core skills required of every Soldier as part of assigned Army Warrior Tasks. Both skills are outlined in Army Field Manual 3-25.26, Map Reading and Land Navigation, which shows that Soldiers have many tools available to them to complete the training, such as the lensatic compass and GPS devices.

Capt. Michael Maas, officer in charge of the unit’s annual training, said the 20 HHC Soldiers who participated in the training gained valuable basic-soldiering skills. The 432nd is part of the Army Re serve’s 308th Civil Affairs Brigade, which is headquartered in Homewood, Ill.

“We conducted both day and night land-navigation training,” Maas said. “These are skills we have to have as Soldiers, especially if we are going to mobilize for a deployment. This training also is valuable to our junior Soldiers as it helps prepare them for future (professional) courses, such as the Basic Leader Course.”

Maas said the 432nd Soldiers did well in the training.

“This is an amazing group of Soldiers,” Maas said. “They were able to improvise, adapt, and overcome all (challenges) that were presented.”

Completing the land-navigation training at Fort McCoy was a new experience for Human Resources Specialist Spc. Taylor Mitchell with the 432nd.

“It’s been a good learning experience to go through some of this different terrain,” Mitchell said. “You have to know (how to read) different types of terrain, especially if you are going to deploy where you can encounter many different types of terrain.”

Motor Sergeant Staff Sgt. Frankie Tedtaotao, also with the 432nd, said successful land navigation takes a team approach. The event was a good teamwork opportunity.

“I love being out in the fi eld because it builds good cohesion,” Tedtaotao said. “When we are back in the rear, the Soldiers are off in their sections supporting (their mission). As an HHC, it’s actually rare that we work together as a group, so this actually makes us learn more about each other and about our strengths and weaknesses.”

Maas said the land-navigation training was part of a full two weeks of training at Fort McCoy. The 432nd Soldiers also trained at installation simulation facilities, practiced convoy operations, participated in the Combat Lifesaver Course at the Medical Simulation Training Center, and finished additional Army Warrior Tasks.

“We worked on all types of training so that if we do mobilize, we have those skills,” Maas said. He added that Fort McCoy’s training areas and simulation facilities “are among the best in the Army.”

Doug Naber with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) Range Scheduling office said Compass Course 2 and related courses are popular training venues. The four Fort McCoy training areas used for dismounted land-navigation training cover 5,216 acres.

“The compass courses certainly get used a lot here,” Naber said, noting that compass courses were signed out for use 25 times in April.

5 Years Ago — June 2021

FROM THE JUNE 25, 2021, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Musical artist Chris Kroeze entertains Fort McCoy community during free concert (By Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Staff) — For 90 minutes on June 15, dozens of installation community members got to witness the artistry of entertainer Chris Kroeze during a concert in McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy.

The concert, coordinated by the Wisconsin USO and supported by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, offered the first indoor musical event like thos on post since the start off the pandemic in 2020.

“Chris Kroeze stopping by to entertain the troops was a breath of fresh air to many military members who have spent the last year with the rest of the country watching COVID-19 TV coverage or visiting or staffing testing sites,” said Operations and Program Manager Ellie Hazlett with USO Wisconsin. “For the USO to be able to bring someone of Chris’ skill and talent to Fort McCoy was exciting.”

Kroeze is a native of Barron, Wis., and is familiar with the installation. “I’m glad to be here,” he said.

Kroeze rose to national attention during his participation in the hit TV singing competition, The Voice, during the 2018 season. He nearly won the competition — earning runner-up honors.

According to his biography on www.allmusic.com, written by Stephen Thomas Erlewine, the appearance on the show helped propel Kroeze to national prominence.

“Kroeze’s adherence to roots rock and country traditions proved to be a winning formula for the Wisconsin native when he appeared on the 15th season of The Voice,” the biography states. “He took home the crown of runner-up when the season wrapped in late 2018, but by that point, his heartland appeal had been evident. He had strong placements on internet charts, and he’d already chalked up years on the road supporting everybody from Montgomery Gentry to the Doobie Brothers.”

At Fort McCoy, Kroeze played a mix of his current and past hits and covered several songs by other artists. Hazlett said to have an artist of his skills for a USO concert was special.

“We almost never get this type of USO entertainment at the smaller installations in the states,” Hazlett said. “Most of the entertainment options are concentrated overseas where it is hard to come by a touch of home and familiar things are more needed. We were able to provide Chris with his first USO tour experience and open the horizon for the USO to more of this type of event on the post. The USO is always excited when we can offer any entertainment to the military. Also, with the base easing COVID restrictions, this was the perfect timing for a small concert.”

Before the 90-minute performance, Hazlett took Kroeze around the installation to units where he also met with troops and did some performances.

“While talking to Chris backstage about why the USO loved to host performers for the troops, Chris made a few comments about how this was his favorite size group to perform for,” Hazlett said. “He said it reminded him of when he started to perform at 13 years old, and all of the local places he would play at. He also said he understands that a concert like this might be the highlight of someone’s military experience with the USO. He said he would enjoy returning again if asked by the USO, and if he was available.”

After his performance, Kroeze stayed to provide autographs and take photos with interested audience members.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”