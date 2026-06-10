Patient Feedback Helps Shape Care at Munson Army Health Center

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Deputy to the Director for Quality and Safety Tim Stevens talks with members of Munson’s Patient and Family Partnership Council during a working lunch, June 5. The Patient and Family Partnership Council serves as an opportunity for patients, family members and healthcare leaders to discuss concerns, share feedback and improve the patient experience across the organization. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Deputy to the Director for Quality and Safety Tim Stevens...... read more read more

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas -- Patients receiving care at Munson Army Health Center may be randomly selected to participate in the Joint Outpatient Experience Survey, commonly known as JOES, following their appointment.

Patients who have opted to receive text messages may receive the survey by text following a recent visit. Patients who have not opted in for text messaging may instead receive the survey by mail. The survey provides beneficiaries with an opportunity to share feedback about their healthcare experience.

Munson officials encourage patients to take a few moments to complete the survey if selected.

During the Patient and Family Partnership Council meeting June 5, Munson Army Health Center Deputy to the Director for Quality and Safety, and PFPC Chairman Tim Stevens discussed the JOES program with council members. Stevens reviewed recent survey trends and explained how Munson leaders use patient feedback to improve the overall patient experience.

“Patient feedback is incredibly valuable because it helps us better understand what we are doing well and where we can continue improving the patient experience,” Stevens said. “We appreciate every patient who takes the time to complete the survey and share their thoughts with our team.”

Stevens also explained that JOES responses are reported to the Defense Health Agency before they are received locally by Munson, giving patients an opportunity to directly share their experiences with DHA and Defense Health Network West leadership.

The JOES survey is used across the Military Health System to evaluate outpatient healthcare experiences at military treatment facilities. Questions may focus on areas such as provider communication, appointment access, courtesy of staff and overall satisfaction with care received.

Feedback collected through the survey helps healthcare teams identify trends, recognize outstanding service and improve processes that support patient care and readiness.

Because surveys are distributed randomly, not every patient will receive one following an appointment.

Patients who receive a JOES survey are encouraged to provide honest and constructive feedback about their experience at Munson Army Health Center.