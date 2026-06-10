3rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division changes command at Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La. – The 3rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division ‘Patriots’ performed a change of command ceremony with Col. Joshua Glonek passing the brigade colors to incoming commander Col. Ian Ginty at Mountain Field, June 9.

“As I depart this fine organization today, I leave with an incredible sense of fulfillment,” Glonek said. “Despite my great optimism two years ago, when I first arrived, I had no idea I would be part of such an amazing team.”

Glonek praised the brigade’s success and attributed it to the Patriots fortitude and winning spirit.

“I would like to thank Maj. Gen. Naumann for entrusting me to command this brigade,”Glonek said. “Sir, your leadership has enabled an environment where the 10th Mountain Division is moving out with a clear set of priorities under a common vision, all the while accomplishing incredible things all over the world. It’s been amazing to watch.”

For Glonek, the past 24 months with the Patriot brigade have been busy. The brigade strengthened interoperability, showcased readiness and excelled in every mission, thus setting the standard for excellence and professionalism.

“We talk a lot about innovation and transformation in the army today,” said Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division, Light Infantry and Fort Drum in New York. “When it comes to the Patriot Brigade, it’s not just talk. The Patriots really do walk the walk.”

During Glonek’s tenure, the Patriots executed a highly successful deployment to Europe, reinforcing our NATO allies and demonstrating the credibility of American land power during pivotal moments for regional security.



Most notably, the Patriots served as the U.S. Army’s test brigade for initiative transformation in contact.

Naumann emphasized this demanding role, which required constant adaptation, rapid

integration and the ability to evolve while actively engaged in continuous real-world missions.



“The Patriots didn’t just maintain readiness,” said Naumann. “They demonstrated that an organization could transform in a novel and meaningful way while simultaneously operating in one of the most uncertain missions in the contemporary operating environment today.”

“All of these achievements reflect the culture of excellence built by Col. Josh Glonek,” Naumann said. “A culture grounded in trust, discipline, and mission command.”

The Patriots recently completed a demanding Joint Readiness Training Center rotation, validating those same war-fighting concepts. The brigade validated much of the new equipment fielded under the toughest combat conditions the Army can generate and replicate.

“And in every case, Josh invested in leaders at every echelon, while never losing sight of the soldiers and the families who make this brigade so exceptional,” Naumann said. “Josh, your

leadership has left a lasting mark on the Patriot Brigade, the 10th Mountain Division, and, I should say, the United States Army. Thanks for your commitment to excellence.”

Naumann welcomed Col. Ian Ginty and his family back to Fort Polk.

“Col. Ian Ginty is no stranger to the 10th Mountain Division; he brings rich operational experience, a strong reputation for developing leaders and a clear vision for building on

the momentum of this dynamic brigade,” Naumann said.

Welcome back to the Mountain!

“Ian, today, you take command of a brigade that embraces challenge, thrives under pressure and represents all the best of our 10th Mountain Division,” he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2026 Date Posted: 06.11.2026 12:21 Story ID: 567444 Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division changes command at Fort Polk, by SSG Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.