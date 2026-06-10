DTRA Acting Director Challenges University Researchers to Architect the Future of National Defense

Photo By Lisa Missenda | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, acting director of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), delivered a keynote address at the Materials Science in Extreme Environments University Research Alliance (MSEE URA) technical review dinner, June 10. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Lisa Missenda | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, acting director of the Defense Threat Reduction...... read more read more

BALTIMORE, Md— U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, acting director of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), delivered a keynote address at the Materials Science in Extreme Environments University Research Alliance (MSEE URA) technical review dinner, June 10.

Addressing an audience of doctoral students, postdoctoral researchers, and leading academic scientists, Drew detailed DTRA’s strategic mission and provided operational guidance to the next generation of defense innovators.

"We must be the WMD insurance policy," Drew said. “Our insurance—our collective work—is designed to be proactive. It is designed to prevent the disaster from ever happening. Research alliances like MSEE URA are pivotal to this success and to cashing in our insurance policy when the time is needed.”

TheMSEE URAis a DTRA-funded alliance of17 research institutionsled byJohns Hopkins University. Working in close coordination with Department of War elements, MSEE researchers focus on understanding, predicting, and controlling the behavior of materials under the extreme conditions caused by weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

The alliance’s foundational research is essential to national security. Teams advance new classes of materials capable of eliminating stockpiles of chemical and biological weapons while mitigating the catastrophic structural damage associated with nuclear blasts. Drew highlighted how foundational laboratory research guarantees the success of high-stakes military operations long before a mission begins. He pointed directly to the strategic capability of the 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) carried by the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber against deeply buried facilities.

“Because of the foundation built in laboratories like this one, those weapons survived the immense kinetic shock of penetrating solid rock and detonated exactly as designed,” Drew said.

He further explained that this operational capability relies entirely on university researchers who crack the code on extreme materials science to turn technical risk into a clear strategic advantage. Drew emphasized that cultivating a decisive military edge requires an ongoing willingness to push scientific boundaries and embrace experimental failures.

“The strategic advantage of our Joint Force does not begin on the battlefield,” Drew said. “Instead, it requires years of research, calculated risks, relentless testing, and a willingness to confront the boundaries of physics.”

Concluding his address, Drew issued a direct call to action to the university researchers, reminding them that their work in academic laboratories directly impacts global stability and protects American service members.

“You are engineers, scientists, and researchers,” Drew said. “You are also peacekeepers and maintainers of our nation’s deterrence strategy, and the architects of transformation.”