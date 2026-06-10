Auditorium Dedicated in Honor of Former Kentucky General

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane | A display of what the building will look like with its new name on it stood in front of the auditorium during the naming ceremony at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., June 4, 2026. The auditorium adjacent to Wellman Armory was officially dedicated as the Brig. Gen. Larry C. Barker Auditorium, recognizing Barker’s decades of service and leadership within the Kentucky National Guard and the commonwealth. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane | A display of what the building will look like with its new name on it stood in front...... read more read more

By Sgt 1st Class Benjamin Crane, Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Military Affairs honored the legacy of Brig. Gen. Larry C. Barker during a ceremony at Boone National Guard Center, June 4.

During the event, the auditorium adjacent to Wellman Armory was officially dedicated as the Brig. Gen. Larry C. Barker Auditorium, recognizing Barker’s decades of distinguished service and leadership within the Kentucky National Guard and the commonwealth.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Larry Calvin Barker devoted nearly five decades of service to the Commonwealth of Kentucky through both military and civilian leadership roles. Beginning his career as an enlisted Soldier in the Kentucky Army National Guard in 1955, he was commissioned through the Kentucky Military Academy in 1962 and rose through the ranks to become a brigadier general in 1991.

Joe Sanderson, director of the Facilities Division for the Department of Military Affairs, worked with Barker and hosted the ceremony, which brought together current and former Guard members, state officials, family members and friends to celebrate Barker’s contributions. Sanderson shared personal stories of their time together, highlighting Barker’s leadership, their shared rounds of golf and the unique tasks they undertook.

Kentucky Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton served as the guest speaker, highlighting Barker’s lasting impact on the organization and those with whom he served.

“I'd say all of us were General Barker's legacy and of the foundation that he laid,” said Lamberton. “We all are his beneficiaries.”

Lamberton also noted that naming a facility after someone is an honor that is thoughtfully considered and heavily vetted.

“Not everybody gets identified to have a building named after them, so that in itself is unique,” said Lamberton. “Even then, once a potential person is identified to have a structure or facility named after them, it goes through a further vetting process that not everybody makes it through. It's a tribute to General Barker’s career, and those of you herein the room who knew him—and know him far better than I do—can attest to what an incredible person he was.”

After retiring from military service in 1994, Barker continued serving Kentucky as executive director of military affairs for another decade, bringing his total service to the commonwealth to more than 49 years.

It was during this period that Barker worked alongside Mary Elizabeth Bailey ,who was his executive secretary at the Department of Military Affairs. Bailey, now the secretary of Kentucky’s Personnel Cabinet, described Barker as a man of strong faith who held himself and others to the highest standards.

“Today is about more than naming a building, it is about recognizing a lifetime of service, leadership, and commitment to the Kentucky National Guard, the Department of Military Affairs, and the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Bailey said. “Throughout his distinguished career, General Barker exemplified the highest standards of military service. He led with integrity, inspired by example, and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Representing the Barker family were his son, Glen Douglas Barker; granddaughter, Rachel; and nephew, Randy Birdwhistle. Lamberton thanked them for their attendance and spoke on their family legacy.

"As we move forward into the next generations of the Guard, beyond the 2020s and into the 2030s and 2040s, your father, your grandfather, your uncle's impact, leadership and mentorship will continue to live on through this organization," said Lamberton. "That legacy remains with many of the people in this room today and will continue through those who follow. That's why dedicating this auditorium in his honor is so meaningful.”

“I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to meet all of you today and for your presence as we honor General Barker and the impact he had on this organization,” Lamberton added. “His influence helped shape who we are.”

Following the unveilingof the plaque commemorating Barker, attendees were invited to share personal memories of his influence on their lives and careers.

Among those who spoke were Theresa Lee, who worked in human resources during Barker’s time with the Kentucky National Guard; retired Brig. Gen. Charlie Jones, who reflected on serving alongside Barker; and Barker’s pastor and neighbors, Todd and Kelly Lester, who shared stories of his character, faith and meticulous care for his lawn.

During his 39-year military career, Barker served in numerous key leadership positions, including deputy commander and chief of staff for the Kentucky Army National Guard’s State Area Command, director of personnel, commander of the 201st Engineer Battalion, and commander of A Battery, 3rd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery. His distinguished service earned him numerous awards, including the Legion of Merit and the Meritorious Service Medal.

The ceremony concluded with fellowship among attendees as they reflected on Barker’s enduring legacy of service, leadership and dedication to Kentucky.

"His influence helped shape who we are,”said Lamberton. “In many ways, we are his legacy.”