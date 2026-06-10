TRICARE offers home delivery for prescription drugs

Courtesy Photo | After military pharmacies, TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery is often the most affordable choice. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | After military pharmacies, TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery is often the most affordable...... read more read more

TRICARE has an easy way for prescription drugs to come right to your doorstep: TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery.

“TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery is a convenient and simple way to fill prescriptions,” said CDR Teisha A. Robertson, Chief, Pharmacy Benefit Integration Branch HCO, Pharmacy Operations Division. “Beneficiaries can take advantage of the convenience and ease of the program, which brings medications right to them.”

What’s my cost? You can get up to a 90-day supply of many prescriptions at military pharmacies at no cost. After military pharmacies, TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery is often the most affordable choice. Home delivery offers up to a 90-day supply of a drug for lower copayments than a 30-day supply at a TRICARE network pharmacy.

Active duty service members have no costs for many prescriptions at military pharmacies, home delivery, and network pharmacies. As of March 2026, this also applies to their family members with TRICARE Prime Remote. Rules for filling prescriptions for certain maintenance drugs still apply.

For all other beneficiaries, your TRICARE plan, which group you’re in (Group A or B), and the pharmacy type determine your costs.

If you use a non-network pharmacy, you’ll pay the full price up front and file for reimbursement on your own. The reimbursement amount is subject to higher cost-sharing as well. You’ll also pay the full cost of any non-covered drugs.

For more cost information, visit Pharmacy Costs. For more information on the costs and coverage for your prescriptions, check out the https://www.express-scripts.com/frontend/open-enrollment/tricare/fst/#/.

How to sign up or switch to home delivery TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery is managed by https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/. There are four ways to register:

Online: https://www.express-scripts.com/consumer/site/login?partner=DOD&accessLink=TRICARE. You’ll have access to your account and general information on health and prescription drugs. Mobile app: Download the https://www.express-scripts.com/mobile-app. If you already have a prescription at another pharmacy, you can transfer it to TRICARE Home Delivery through the app. Phone: Call 877-363-1303 (TDD/TTY: 877-540-6261). Have your prescription bottle ready. Express Scripts can also call your provider to request new prescriptions. Mail: Download the https://www.express-scripts.com/pdf/mrx/dodMailOrderForm.pdf and mail it to: <br> Express Scripts, Inc. P.O. Box 52150 Phoenix, AZ 85072-2150

Include your written prescription and copayment. You can find your copayment using the https://www.express-scripts.com/frontend/open-enrollment/tricare/fst/#/.

After you register online or by phone, your provider will need to send your prescriptions to Express Scripts. Ask your provider to write the prescription for the maximum supply allowed—often up to 90 days. The https://www.express-scripts.com/frontend/open-enrollment/tricare/fst/#/ has information on each drug’s maximum supply.

Your first shipment will usually arrive within two weeks.

Important: Home delivery isn’t available in Germany, Norway, or Saudi Arabia. You can’t use home delivery if you have other health insurance, unless:

Your OHI doesn’t cover pharmacy benefits.

Your medication isn’t covered by your OHI.

You met your OHI’s benefit cap.

Getting refills TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery has automatic refills, but you’ll need to approve refills each time. Here’s how it works:

**You get a refill notification:**Express Scripts will contact you to approve your refill. **You confirm or decline your refill:**You can do this by signing in to https://www.express-scripts.com/login/tricare or through the https://www.express-scripts.com/mobile-app. If you don’t do anything, your prescription will no longer be in the automatic refill program. Even if your prescription is no longer in the program, you’ll still get reminders until the prescription expires. You still can order refills using your online account or the mobile app. You can rejoin the automatic refill program any time. **Your refill ships:**After you approve your refill, Express Scripts will fill your prescription. You can track your order online or with the Express Scripts mobile app.

Maintenance drugs All beneficiaries except active duty service members must refill certain brand-name maintenance drugs with home delivery or at a military pharmacy. If you fill one of these drugs at a network pharmacy, you’ll get a letter from Express Scripts reminding you to switch. If you don’t switch after two times, you’ll have to pay 100% of the drug’s cost the next time. This rule doesn’t apply if you live outside of the U.S. or U.S. territories.

For other details about your pharmacy benefit, go to the TRICARE Pharmacy Program Handbook. You can also reach out to https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/contact-us with any questions.