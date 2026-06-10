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    Medical Detachment prepare for Exercise Desert Forge 2026

    Medical Detachment participates in exercise Desert Forge 2026

    Photo By Pfc. Chris Lara Martinez | Soldiers assigned to the Medical Detachment, Nevada Army National Guard, set up the...... read more read more

    HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Story by Pfc. Chris Lara Martinez 

    106th Public Affairs Detachment

    HAWTHORNE, Nev.—Soldiers assigned to the Nevada Army National Guard Medical Detachment are training during Exercise Desert Forge 2026 to strengthen their ability to provide medical support and emergency response capabilities in realistic field conditions. Throughout the exercise, the unit will train on medical evacuation procedures, triage operations, and mass casualty response scenarios while working alongside the 991st Aviation Troop Command to conduct air medical evacuation training. The Medical Detachment plays a vital role in maintaining soldier readiness by providing preventative care, monitoring the health of personnel, and ensuring rapid response to medical emergencies. “Our goal is to quickly get people back out there as safely as possible,” said 2nd Lt. Zariel Jordan, a 70B Health Services Administrator assigned to the Medical Detachment. “Giving them preventative care helps them stay battle-ready and helps us prevent as much as possible before issues become more serious.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 21:23
    Story ID: 567392
    Location: HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Detachment prepare for Exercise Desert Forge 2026, by PFC Chris Lara Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Medical Detachment participates in exercise Desert Forge 2026
    Medical Detachment participates in exercise Desert Forge 2026
    Medical Detachment participates in exercise Desert Forge 2026
    Medical Detachment participates in exercise Desert Forge 2026
    Medical Detachment participates in exercise Desert Forge 2026
    Medical Detachment participates in exercise Desert Forge 2026

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    TAGS

    battle-ready
    battle-tested
    battle-born
    desert-forge-2026
    nevada-army-national-guard
    adaptability-wins

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