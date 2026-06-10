Medical Detachment prepare for Exercise Desert Forge 2026

Photo By Pfc. Chris Lara Martinez | Soldiers assigned to the Medical Detachment, Nevada Army National Guard, set up the...... read more read more

Photo By Pfc. Chris Lara Martinez | Soldiers assigned to the Medical Detachment, Nevada Army National Guard, set up the medical tent on June 8th, 2026. The Medical Detachment has multiple training exercises planned so they can enhance readiness and strengthen the Nevada Army National Guard's ability to respond to medical emergencies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Chris Lara Martinez) see less | View Image Page