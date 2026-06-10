USS Colorado returns to Fleet from maintenance ahead of schedule, accelerating Pacific readiness

Photo By Claudia LaMantia | Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) returns from sea trials during a maintenance period at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 6, 2026. Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) and Colorado’s crew completed the scheduled maintenance period on June 10, 2026, 29 days ahead of schedule, returning to the fleet lethal and ready to defend the nation. Commissioned March 17, 2018, at Naval Submarine Base New London, Colorado is the 15th Virginia-class fast-attack submarine and fifth Block III submarine of the class. Colorado is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface ship warfare; strike warfare; special operations forces support; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. PHNSY & IMF's mission is to keep the Navy's fleet "Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (US Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia) see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii— Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) completed a scheduled maintenance period at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) 29 days ahead of schedule June 10, 2026.

Effective and efficient maintenance keeps the U.S. Navy lethal and ready to defend the nation and maximizes the lifespan of its vessels. By returning Colorado to the fleet ahead of schedule, the shipyard and crew demonstrated exceptional professionalism and capability.

Maintenance was completed early through close partnership between the shipyard and Colorado’s crew. Using the Navy’s world-class planning processes, the joint team executed a complex work package safely and efficiently. Operating seamlessly within the submarine's confined spaces, an integrated team of shipyard craftsmen, engineers, support staff, and crew members utilized decisive, deckplate-level problem solving to complete repairs.

“Finishing ahead of schedule is not about rushing, it’s about hard work and persistence,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Ryan McCrillis, commander of PHNSY & IMF. “It’s producing first-time, high-quality work and attacking every roadblock with urgency. It’s a team effort, from the newest apprentice to senior shipyard leaders, the ship’s force, the project team, and support from the fleet and headquarters.”

A shared focus between the shipyard workforce and the crew—built on clear communication and constant teamwork—drove the project to an early completion.

"There isn't just one moment; it’s all the little victories we had leading up to this point,” said Chad Renti Cruz, PHNSY & IMF Colorado project superintendent. "From the get-go, the team gelled as one. Whenever challenges or problems came up, we swarmed the issue, got all the right people in the room to lay out a solid plan, and executed it to a T."

For Colorado’s crew, the accelerated shipyard period required active involvement and constant coordination with shipyard maintainers. By applying their deep system knowledge alongside PHNSY & IMF’s experts, the crew played a crucial role in early completion, ensuring the submarine returned to the fleet fully ready for operations.

“Colorado’s success was largely due to the continual hard work, communication, and coordination between our Sailors and the shipyard team,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Justin Reeves, Colorado commanding officer. “Ending the availability early allows us to get back out to sea and prepare the crew for operations.”

Commissioned March 17, 2018, at Naval Submarine Base New London, Colorado is the 15th Virginia-class fast-attack submarine and fifth Block III submarine of the class. Colorado is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface ship warfare; strike warfare; special operations forces support; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East.