Sharing Army history, one stitch and stride at a time

Photo By Pachari Middleton | Christel Sanchez, a curator with Museum Support Center-Anniston, runs in her homemade Women’s Army Corps replica physical training uniform during the “Making Tracks" 5K at Anniston Army Depot, Alabama, May 9, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Pachari Middleton | Christel Sanchez, a curator with Museum Support Center-Anniston, runs in her homemade...... read more read more

By PACHARI MIDDLETON

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. – At Anniston Army Depot, Army history is more than a collection of artifacts behind glass or catalogued and stored in drawers and bins. Christel Sanchez, a curator at Museum Support Center-Anniston, has transformed a lesser-known piece of military history into something visible, active and inspiring.

A few years ago, Sanchez updated a display case at MSC-A with physical training uniforms issued to and used by the Women’s Army Corps. ANAD’s Chief of Staff, Phillip Trued, noticed the display during a group tour of the center and pitched an idea to Sanchez.

“I told her it would be great to do an active museum display of Army history by wearing one of the PT uniforms for our upcoming 5K,” Trued said.

Sanchez loved the idea but knew she couldn’t run in any of the decades-old uniforms that were part of the Army Artifact Collection. So, she decided to make one – even though she didn’t know how to sew.

Her passion for sharing history would now include learning a new skill that led to months of learning patterns, fabrics, stitching techniques and details.

“I learned about choosing material that was historically accurate, or as historically accurate as possible,” Sanchez said. “I then learned from my mother, a self-taught and talented sewer, how to use a sewing machine.”

The replica came together piece by piece. The finished outfit was more than a costume or a reproduction; it became a tribute to women who wore the uniforms while serving their country decades ago.

Sanchez’s first effort, the WAC exercise suit, was issued from 1943 until about 1950.

“When it was first issued, it was a green and white striped seersucker uniform but was later replaced with a brown and white pattern. It consisted of the button-down dress and a pair of bloomers or shorts,” said Sanchez.

It was an outfit made of heavier – and more – material than today’s workout clothes. When Sanchez showed up to ANAD’s “Making Tracks” 5K, she recalled getting a lot of stares and questions.

“Many people were interested in what I was wearing and why, but people were even more interested in how comfortable it was to run in. I was as surprised as everyone else that it was breathable and no more heavy or hot than any modern running clothing,” she said.

Sanchez was asked to share information about her uniform with the crowd before the race began.

“Several times, inspired by the uniform, people have shared with me the stories of their family members who served during the time the uniforms were in use,” she said.

Sanchez’s second effort, the WAC three-piece exercise suit she wore during ANAD’s 2026 5K, was issued from 1951 until 1971. It consisted of a taupe cotton chambray shirt, denim skirt and shorts.

Sanchez said these outfits open the door to conversations about military history, those who served and the importance of remembering everyday stories alongside those of major battles and historic events.

“At this race, I spoke with a man about his grandmother’s service during World War II. He showed me photographs of her and his grandfather when they met in the Pacific Theater and photographs of her journal entries detailing every location she was stationed at during her service,” she said.

Sanchez explained that the project with the WAC exercise suits is a way to combine her passions of running and history.

“As a museum curator, I am passionate about making artifacts in the Army Artifact Collection accessible to the public, as it is through these objects that we can learn about and appreciate our history,” she said.

Sanchez said by lacing up her running shoes and wearing her handmade uniforms, she is keeping long-ago stories from fading away while connecting different generations to the enduring spirit of the Women’s Army Corps and the Army’s proud tradition of service.