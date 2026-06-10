Army PaYS Program Builds Oregon Partnerships to Support Soldiers and Employers Your browser does not support the audio element.

The U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program is strengthening connections in Oregon by engaging employers, Oregon National Guard leaders, and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) representatives to help Soldiers build successful civilian careers while continuing their military service.

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Roy Kidwell, the Army PaYS West marketing analyst, recently visited Oregon to meet with Oregon National Guard leaders and brief Soldiers and recruits participating in the Oregon Army National Guard's Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP), while exploring opportunities for collaboration with [Oregon Employer Support Guard the and Reserve (ESGR)](https://www.esgr.mil/About-ESGR/Contact/Local-State-Pages/Oregon) and military-friendly employers throughout the state.



The Army PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and hundreds of public- and private-sector employers nationwide. Participating employers guarantee eligible Soldiers a job interview and offer a pathway to civilian employment after military service. The program is available to active-duty Soldiers, National Guard and Reserve Soldiers, and ROTC participants.



Kidwell visited Soldiers during a monthly RSP drill at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon. The Recruit Sustainment Program prepares newly enlisted Soldiers for Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training through monthly training that introduces military customs and courtesies, physical fitness, Army values, rank structure, and other foundational military skills before they ship to initial entry training.

Kidwell said engaging Soldiers early in their military careers is important because many National Guard members balance military service with civilian careers.



"Service members who serve and work are an important part of what we do," Kidwell said. "The PaYS Program helps connect them with employers who understand the value of military service and want to hire talented Soldiers."



Kidwell said that building relationships with state National Guard leadership and ESGR representatives is a natural fit because all three organizations share a commitment to supporting service members, both in and out of uniform.



"My experience with the Oregon National Guard has been fantastic," Kidwell said. "Everyone, including the RSP cadre, has been great about coordinating the visit and ensuring Soldiers had the opportunity to learn about the program."



During his visit, Kidwell also met with Oregon National Guard leadership and Oregon ESGR State Chair Cecil Owens to discuss ways to strengthen connections among Soldiers, employers, and military-supportive organizations statewide.



"We both want the same thing, helping Soldiers find good jobs," Kidwell said. "Both programs connect Soldiers with employers who recognize the value they bring to the workforce."



Owens said the partnership between Army PaYS and ESGR aligns closely with both organizations' missions to support service members and strengthen relationships with employers.



"The Army PaYS Program and ESGR share a common goal: helping service members succeed both in uniform and in their civilian careers," Owens said. "Oregon employers consistently tell us they value the leadership, discipline, reliability, consistency, and problem-solving skills that Guard members bring to the workforce. Programs like PaYS help create those connections early, ensuring Soldiers understand the opportunities available to them while helping employers find individuals who are ready to contribute from day one."



ESGR partners with employers to support National Guard and Reserve service members and to promote understanding of military service in the workplace. Leaders from both organizations said that closer coordination could expand employment opportunities for Soldiers and strengthen Oregon's network of military-friendly employers.



Stephen Bomar, Oregon Military Department state public affairs officer, said employers play a critical role in the success of Oregon service members and their families.



"Our employers are part of the military family," Bomar said. "National Guard and Reserve service depends on strong support from employers who understand the value of military service and the sacrifices made by our Soldiers, Airmen, and their families. Building relationships with organizations like Oregon ESGR and programs like Army PaYS is a priority because it helps ensure our service members have opportunities to succeed in both their military and civilian careers."



The PaYS Program has helped Soldiers prepare for civilian careers for more than 25 years and continues to grow its network of employer partners nationwide. Participating organizations include major corporations, transportation companies, healthcare systems, law enforcement agencies, and government employers.

For Kidwell, the mission remains personal.



"I'm a 28-year Army veteran," he said. "I retired as a sergeant first class, and I've always enjoyed helping Soldiers. This allows me to continue doing that even after retirement. Anything I can do to help Soldiers make their lives better, I'm all for it."



By strengthening relationships among employers, the Oregon National Guard, ESGR, and the Army PaYS Program, leaders hope to create more opportunities for service members to thrive both in uniform and in the workplace.

To learn more about the Army PaYS Program, visit the [Army PaYS Program](https://www.armypays.com/?utm_source=chatgpt.com). Oregon employers interested in participating and Soldiers looking to explore current opportunities can view a list of Oregon employer partners at [Oregon Army PaYS Employer Partners](https://armypays.com/PRAM/PRAM_CompanyList.html?entityType=ST&entityId=OR&utm_source=chatgpt.com).