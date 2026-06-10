Careful what you wish for: Nancy Cheadle marks 40 years of service

Photo By Ryan Smith | Nancy A. Cheadle receives a 40-year Length of Service award from Dan Carreño,...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Smith | Nancy A. Cheadle receives a 40-year Length of Service award from Dan Carreño, executive director, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, during a ceremony at China Lake, California, Feb. 9, 2026. The recognition honors 40 years of service supporting mission readiness and capability development for the warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith) see less | View Image Page

Nancy Cheadle was honored for 40 years of federal service to the warfighter during a ceremony Feb. 9 at China Lake, Calif. Currently serving as the Signal Processor in the Loop lead with Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Cheadle has demonstrated exceptional vision throughout her career.



For Cheadle, it often starts with a puzzle – sometimes a "crazy idea" that needs a path forward. Her unique gift is seeing that path.



Throughout her career, she has been able to step into a maze of complex technical challenges and say, "I see how we can do that." It is a skill that has helped define her legacy at NAWCWD – a place where turning abstract concepts intointegrated and interoperable warfighting capabilitiesis the ultimate mission.



She continues to stand at the forefront of developing the intricate and vital simulation and testing capabilities for advanced weaponry. This work is critical for ensuring the Air Wing of the Future is equipped with systems that are proven, reliable, and effective long before they ever reach the fleet.



“Nancy is at the leading edge of some very important capabilities,” said Dan Carreño, NAWCWD executive director. “Developing game-changing technologies that have found their way into many of our systems.”



At a young age, Cheadle was encouraged by her father, a military veteran and engineer. He instilled in her a powerful mindset.



"When I was 13 or 14, my dad said, 'Nancy, you know you can do anything you set your mind to.'" she said.

But it was his later advice that taught her wisdom. "When I was about 30, and things were starting to go well, he looked at me and said, 'Careful what you wish for.' That taught me about thoughtful approaches, picking and choosing those things that are right for you."



This balance fueled a drive for continuous growth. After starting as a student aide at Port Hueneme while attending Ventura College, she transferred to the University of California, Santa Barbara, graduating with a degree in electrical and computer engineering.



It was in fact her father, an engineer working at China Lake, who spoke about the "cool stuff" happening in the desert and encouraged her career move.



Once at China Lake, Cheadle’s drive for continuous growth became immediately apparent. While working, she earned her Master of Engineering from California State University, Northridge, by attending classes at the local training center. Later, she earned a fellowship to pursue further graduate studies.



"Be open to things that you're asked to do," Cheadle advises. "A lot of my early career would be somebody saying, 'What about this?' and I'd go, 'I haven't thought about that. I'll try it.'"



This openness, combined with a sharp, organized mind, paved the way for a notable list of accomplishments.



As chief technology officer for the Advanced Technology System Branch and later as AMRAAM chief engineer, she provided critical oversight for all engineering activities, including pioneering cyber testing for the AIM-120 missile at a time when such considerations were just beginning to be understood. Her technical expertise is further evidenced by her work on programs like the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency RT-BDA, developing sophisticated algorithms for SAR imaging, and her pivotal role in transitioning multiple RF sensor technologies from development to fleet use. Her innovative work is also highlighted by a patent design for an integral antenna conformable in three dimensions.



Her leadership on the complex AMRAAM Hill project, however, remains a career highlight. The task was monumental: moving the entire hardware-in-the-loop facility from Point Mugu to China Lake.



"It was very complex, with lots of moving parts," she recalls. "Getting that done, under budget and close to the timeline, and then getting recognition from our contractor partners for creating a world-class facility… that was a career highlight for me."



In 2025, her career reached a pinnacle. After more than three decades of service, her colleagues paid her the ultimate tribute, nominating her for induction into the elite circle of NAWCWD Esteemed Fellows.



The honor, Carreño emphasizes, is purely peer-driven and "a testament to the respect she has earned."



Today, Cheadle dedicates herself to passing on the lessons she has learned, encouraging young engineers to embrace the struggle, find their "superpower," and always work from their heart and values. She believes that learning happens when you are challenged, and while she aims to keep her mentees from struggling too much, she recognizes that working through difficulties is how they will ultimately grow.



But life for Cheadle isn't all algorithms and advanced systems. When she steps away from the lab, she finds balance outdoors, hiking and backpacking in the Sierra Nevada. She is also an avid quilter and sees a parallel between her hobby and her profession. "There's something very satisfying about taking small, disparate pieces and bringing them together to create something whole and beautiful," she says. "It's not that different from engineering, in a way."



Looking forward, Cheadle plans to focus on family and travel. She and her husband have a long list of national parks to visit, and she looks forward to spending more time with her grandchildren. While she may continue to mentor young STEM students, her next chapter will be more personal, focusing on the family that has been her bedrock.



For Nancy Cheadle, that motivation has always been clear, and it connects everything back to the warfighter.



"I am so thankful for the opportunities I have been given," she reflects. "Ultimately, at the end of the day, all of these opportunities are so that we can have one more person come home. The work that we do here is to make sure that we can continue as the United States to be free."