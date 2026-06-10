(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports the Jungle Orientation Training Course

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    06.10.2026

    Story by Capt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports the Jungle Orientation Training Course
    Panama City, Panama –Two HH-60 and one UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from Joint Task Force Bravo’s 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment, will arrive this week to provide dedicated medical evacuation coverage throughout the Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama, which will take place from June 12-July 3, 2026.

    The Army Forces Battalion will be deploying a combat medic to form a joint medical team of U.S. and Panamanian personnel who will be on-site, ensuring continuous safety and support for students during the scheduled events. These activities demonstrate the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Panama working shoulder-to-shoulder strengthening regional security. The helicopters will remain in Panama for the duration of the PANAMAX exercise.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 12:43
    Story ID: 567341
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo supports the Jungle Orientation Training Course, by Capt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version