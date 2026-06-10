Joint Task Force-Bravo supports the Jungle Orientation Training Course Your browser does not support the audio element.

Panama City, Panama –Two HH-60 and one UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from Joint Task Force Bravo’s 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment, will arrive this week to provide dedicated medical evacuation coverage throughout the Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama, which will take place from June 12-July 3, 2026.



The Army Forces Battalion will be deploying a combat medic to form a joint medical team of U.S. and Panamanian personnel who will be on-site, ensuring continuous safety and support for students during the scheduled events. These activities demonstrate the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Panama working shoulder-to-shoulder strengthening regional security. The helicopters will remain in Panama for the duration of the PANAMAX exercise.