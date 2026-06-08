Alaska National Guard service members activate to support Freedom 250 events in Washington, D.C.

Thirteen service members from the Alaska National Guard volunteered to activate to the National Capital Region to support Freedom 250 events under the direction of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia.



"Freedom 250 is more than a commemoration of our Nation's founding," said Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard, commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard and Joint Task Force–District of Columbia. "It is a historic, cultural and civic celebration that reflects 250 years of American resilience, sacrifice, unity and service."



This activation is in addition to the 27 Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen currently supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., as part of a federally coordinated effort to enhance public safety in the Nation's capital.



Soldiers and Airmen will provide critical traffic control, crowd management, security patrols and public safety support to help ensure Washington remains safe, secure and easy to navigate for residents and visitors.



Freedom 250 events highlight significant milestones and the enduring spirit of the Nation. The historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity to serve reflects the United States' founding principles while reinforcing partnerships with local and federal authorities.



The top priority of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia is the safety and security of the public, partner agencies and all task force members. Alaska National Guard members will execute their duties in accordance with established rules of conduct and in coordination with law enforcement authorities.



The Alaska National Guard remains postured to respond to missions both at home and abroad while continuing to support state emergency response requirements.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2026 Date Posted: 06.10.2026 12:25 Story ID: 567340 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska National Guard service members activate to support Freedom 250 events in Washington, D.C., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.