Australia, US deepen logistics ties

Courtesy Photo | (L-R Front Row) United States Air Force Major General Elizabeth Arledge, Royal Australian Air Force Air Commodore Natasia Pulford and United States Air Force Colonel James Ballas host a face-to-face bilateral forum as part of the Air Senior National Representatives Logistics Working Group in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory. Courtesy asset from Royal Australian Air Force by Corporal Jack Pearce. see less | View Image Page

Senior Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and United States Air Force (USAF) logistics leaders met at Defence Establishment Fairbairn recently for the Air Senior National Representatives Logistics Working Group (ASNR LWG), reinforcing bilateral efforts to strengthen logistics interoperability and enhance regional deterrence.

Co-chaired by RAAF’s Air Commodore Natasia Pulford and USAF’s Major General Elizabeth E. Arledge, the forum brought together strategic and operational logistics specialists from both air forces to progress integrated logistics concepts supporting combined air operations.

Air Commodore Pulford said the working group was focused on ensuring both nations could seamlessly operate together during future operations.

“Logistics interoperability is one of the ways the RAAF is thinking about building fighting depth with our key ally, the United States Air Force,” Air Commodore Pulford said.

“This will enable us to seamlessly operate as a combined air domain in an integrated campaign.”

Discussions centered on improving integration across logistics command and control, sustainment, maintenance, munitions and repair networks, while also incorporating lessons identified during recent activities, including Exercise Pacific Sentry and Exercise Talisman Sabre.

The working group also examined how both nations could better align logistics posture, force flow and sustainment planning to support rapid transition from competition to crisis or conflict.

“We recognise the importance of developing the combined air domain logistics concept before crisis or conflict eventuates to reduce the friction involved when operating at scale,” Air Commodore Pulford said. Major General Arledge said the forum demonstrated the strength of the Australia-United States alliance and its commitment to credible combined deterrence.

“The central theme is how Australia and the United States can better leverage each other’s logistics strengths to deliver credible, combined deterrence,” Major General Arledge said.

She said the working group had expanded beyond exercise-focused cooperation to address broader strategic logistics challenges, supported by dedicated sub-working groups and a structured implementation roadmap.

“Sub-working groups meet monthly to track progress, surface constraints and elevate issues for resolution,” she said.

Both leaders highlighted the role that logistics played in enabling integrated air power across the Indo-Pacific region.

“Logistics underpins deterrence and creates advantage,” Air Commodore Pulford said.

“The work we’re doing will enable us to operate in more places, more often, for a protracted period of time.”