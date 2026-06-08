NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Saves Money for the Fleet with Free Issue HAZMAT

The Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Norfolk Hazardous Material (HAZMAT) Division has seen tremendous success and cost savings with its Free Issue Sourcing of HAZMAT (FISH) program since its launch in 2023. Over the past three years, the program has generated significant financial and operational benefits for the fleet, including:

$10 million in free-issue HAZMAT redistributed to units.

$5 million in HAZMAT disposal cost avoidance.

"The FISH program has been incredibly successful, providing a win-win opportunity by allowing NAVSUP FLC Norfolk to redistribute unused hazardous material to units that need it while eliminating additional material procurement costs and avoiding material disposal costs,” said Jory Eissinger, Material Management Department director. Gary McBride, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk regional HAZMAT director, explained that prior to the FISH program, excess HAZMAT from fleet offloads-such as paint, lubricants, hydraulic fluid, engine oil, adhesive, sealants, degreasers and cleaning products - was going unused and lacked visibility within the supply system’s sourcing framework. This resulted in increased disposal and procurement costs. “One of the top priorities of the Consolidated Hazardous Reutilization Inventory Management Program (CHRIMP) is the reutilization of hazardous materials and we are all thrilled with the results that we have achieved,” McBride added. The concept for FISH dates back over a decade and was refined through collaboration with NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support. “Since converting to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system in 2012, we have always wanted the ability to source free-issue HAZMAT,” he added. “In the early days we had a labor-intensive process for screening all HAZMAT requisitions.” Today, the FISH process is seamless. Customers experience no change in how they order HAZMAT; they submit requisitions normally, which are then automatically screened against the free-issue inventory. If the material is in stock, the requisition is automatically sourced, ensuring the fleet gets the materials it needs faster and at zero additional cost. NAVSUP FLC Norfolk is the largest of eight globally positioned fleet logistics centers that provide the full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to our mission partners. The more than 1,300 Sailors, civilians and contractors who make up NAVSUP FLC Norfolk support operations at more than 30 sites across three regions and 12 states, plus Washington, D.C.