White Sands Missile Range ceremony marks command transition and reorganization, reaffirms commitment to mission

Photo By Vanessa Flores | White Sands Missile Range hosted a dual-purpose ceremony on June 9, 2026: the White...... read more read more Photo By Vanessa Flores | White Sands Missile Range hosted a dual-purpose ceremony on June 9, 2026: the White Sands Test Center’s Relinquishment of Command, honoring White Sands Missile Range Test Center Commander Col. Matthew Johnson, and a Casing of Colors Ceremony, deactivating the Test Center. see less | View Image Page

White Sands Missile Range hosted a dual-purpose ceremony on June 9, 2026: the White Sands Test Center’s Relinquishment of Command, honoring White Sands Test Center Commander Col. Matthew Johnson, and a Casing of Colors Ceremony, deactivating the Test Center.



Demonstrating its commitment to improvement and Army transformation, the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command restructured White Sands Missile Range and White Sands Test Center into a single organization. This reorganization boosts operational efficiency, streamlines command and control, and provides an enhanced experience for range customers.



"This restructuring is a key step in our continued efforts to modernize and streamline how we support the Army’s rapid transformation," said Maj. Gen. Patrick Gaydon, ATEC commander. "By consolidating leadership and operations at White Sands, we are not only improving efficiency but also creating a more seamless experience for those using these critical test ranges. This is about driving transformation across the Army and delivering capabilities to the warfighter more quickly and effectively."



White Sands Missile Range Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Andrew “Drew” Morgan, the event’s host, emphasized in his remarks that despite the organizational changes, WSMR’s commitment to its mission remains steadfast. He assured all present that operations will continue without interruption, and the team’s focus on accomplishing their mission will not waver. Morgan also took time to praise Johnson's professionalism and thank his family.



“Col. Johnson assumed command during a demanding period of increased test requirements not seen in a generation, growing customer demands and significant modernization pressure,” said Morgan. “One of his earliest goals was simple but important - improve how WSTC was seen from the outside. He sought transparency, responsiveness and strong communication to build trust.”



Johnson will assume his next assignment at the Pentagon, continuing his distinguished service.



“As we mark this transition, I am reminded that organizations are built by people,” said Johnson as he thanked his team. “What we do here matters, for the past four years (I’ve only been here for two), the Patriot, the THAAD, Standard Missile, GBU-57 all have had huge impacts in defense of U.S. Forces and for our allies from Ukraine to the Middle East. Each of those has a history of testing here that continues to this day.”



Prior to coming to WSMR, Johnson served as the Director of Operations and Assistant Secretary of the Army, Acquisitions, Logistics, and Technology. He received his commission as an Infantry Officer from Colorado State University in 2001. He is a graduate of the Infantry Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Command and General Staff College, the Acquisition Basic Course, and the Army War College.