U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Army’s 251st Birthday Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) got an early start celebrating the Army’s 251st birthday.



On June 10, the post's Soldiers and civilians participated in an early morning walk-run event followed by a ceremony where the post’s oldest and youngest Soldiers engaged in the traditional Army Birthday cake-cutting.



For more than a quarter of a millennium, the United States Army has courageously fought our country's wars and served honorably in peace. Thanks to American Soldiers, freedom's light shines as a beacon throughout the world.



“It’s all about honoring the veterans who came behind us,” said YPG Commander Col. John Nelson in remarks at the cake-cutting ceremony. “Our veterans helped shape the victories we defend today. If you see a veteran wearing an Army hat this weekend, be sure to thank them for their service.”



Nelson’s remarks also noted the sacrifice of the nation’s Soldiers throughout history, the unfailing faith of their families back home, and the service of Army civilians at posts like YPG who provide vital support to active-duty personnel.