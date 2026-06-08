MCCoE Maven Smart System training prepares 166th RSG for upcoming missions

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 166th Regional Support Group participate in Maven Smart System training in Puerto Nuevo, Puerto Rico, June 3, 2026. The Mission Command Center of Excellence’s Proponent Development Division conducted the training to help the unit transition from the Command Post Computing Environment to the AI-enabled MSS ahead of upcoming operations. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

PUERTO NUEVO, Puerto Rico — The Mission Command Center of Excellence’s Proponent Development Division deployed a training and assessment team to Puerto Nuevo, Puerto Rico, June 1–5, 2026, to help the 166th Regional Support Group and 1st Mission Support Command transition from the legacy Command Post Computing Environment to the AI‑enabled Maven Smart System ahead of upcoming operations and a June 7–14 training exercise.

The modernization effort brings active artificial intelligence capabilities directly to the warfighter, shrinking tactical decision-making timelines from hours to seconds and reducing the logistical footprint required for command post operations.

The shift from CPCE to MSS marks a major technological advancement. The Command Post Computing Environment relies on physical server stacks and specialized equipment to display static friendly and enemy positions, while MSS is an agile software platform that requires only a user license and uses AI algorithms to detect, track and flag targets in real time using existing digital feeds. The system enhances command post workflows, enabling commanders to leverage operational data for faster, more informed decisions while reducing physical and cognitive demands on staff.

During the visit, the MCCoE team met with 166th RSG Commander Col. Laura Miller to discuss operational requirements and challenges. “The unit lacked immediate access to MSS, making accelerated training essential to ensure operator familiarity before deployment,” Miller said.

Highlighting broader coordination needs, 166th RSG S-3 NCO Master Sgt. Orlando Garcia said, “COMPO III units are not always aware of the ways they can shape the operational environment or how unique capabilities already exist within their formation.” He added that, prior to the MSS training, the unit was unaware that it could develop training on current products used by the unit it will replace.

To close those gaps, MCCoE instructors delivered intensive training from June 1–6, including the Maven Basic Operator Course and the Maven C2 Low Code/No Code Basic Builder Course. Twelve Soldiers trained to serve as the unit’s core data workforce. The operator course focused on foundational mapping and data layering using the Gaia application, while the builder course taught Soldiers how to transform raw operational data into mission-ready applications.

MCCoE team members also partnered with the unit to design a custom tactical dashboard using simulated datasets for upcoming battle drills. Existing MSS products from the outgoing RSG were duplicated for the 166th RSG, placing the incoming unit months ahead of schedule.

To sustain the effort, the 166th RSG assigned a functional area 26B information systems engineering officer to lead its data workforce. This data lead will manage the duplicated deployment dashboard and common operational picture. MCCoE will continue to support development of both classified and unclassified COPs, incorporating reference data layers to ensure combatant commands understand the unit’s operational capabilities and readiness.

To support enterprise‑wide MSS adoption, MCCoE consolidated its training materials into a standardized curriculum that includes a Basic Operator Manual with 70 tutorial videos and an interactive AI bot developed with the Combined Arms Command for automated, standard operation procedure‑based guidance. The curriculum provides a classified two‑hour Senior Leader Overview Course, a six‑hour Basic Operators Course, and a 40‑hour C2 Low Code/No Code Basic Builders Course. MCCoE is also developing a 10‑day Advanced Builder Course to train select Soldiers to automate data pipelines, build custom ontologies, and develop advanced applications using AI tools.

The transition from legacy hardware systems to software-driven platforms like MSS represents a significant milestone in Army modernization. The 166th RSG’s proactive engagement shows the benefits of early adoption and preparation. As MSS expands across the force, standardized training and data management will remain essential to maintaining a decisive advantage on the battlefield.

For more information about MCCoE capabilities and training or to join the Maven Community of Practice (CAC required), contact mailto:micheal.h.clowser.civ@army.mil.

(Story by Micheal Clowser, Chief, Proponent Development Division, Mission Command Center of Excellence)