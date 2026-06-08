2025 CGRIP a Success, Army Expands Program for 2026

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army is expanding the Company Grade Retention and Incentive Program, or...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army is expanding the Company Grade Retention and Incentive Program, or CGRIP, after a successful pilot launched by HRC in 2025. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The U.S. Army is expanding the Company Grade Retention and Incentive Program, or CGRIP, after a successful pilot launched by HRC in 2025.



Applications for the 2026 program opened on May 29th for Year Group 2023 officers.



The initial pilot allowed 35 first lieutenants from Year Group 2022 to stabilize at one of five divisions for their follow-on assignment after completing the Captains Career Course. Participating units included the 1st Infantry Division, 1st Cavalry Division, 10th Mountain Division, 7th Infantry Division and 82nd Airborne Division.



The program is designed to improve family stability, increase assignment predictability and support Army retention efforts among high-performing junior officers.



"I am happy that I was able to sign on for CGRIP, that way my wife and I can keep our house that we bought in the Fort Drum area," Said Cpt. Kyle Bennet, one of the participants in the CGRIP pilot. "A big part of why I chose to do the program is because Fort Drum is the closest base to my parents and my in-laws. I also knew I wanted to stay with a light infantry unit, and CGRIP guaranteed me a return to the same type of unit."



CGRIP is a commander-driven initiative that allows units to establish their own selection criteria for top-performing officers. By reducing the uncertainty officers traditionally face while attending professional military education, the program aims to improve personal stability while strengthening unit continuity and readiness.



Following the pilot’s success, HRC is expanding the program to 16 units and commands for 2026. Participating organizations include the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas; 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas; 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas; 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea; 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia; 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado; 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; 10th Mountain Division at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and Fort Drum, New York; 11th Airborne Division at Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command; 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon, Georgia; Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana; and the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.



Officers selected for the program will incur a two-year active-duty service obligation. Additional information, eligibility requirements and application procedures are available in the official MILPER message [here](https://www.hrc.army.mil/Milper/26-203).